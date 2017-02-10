Air Canada Unveils New Livery and Uniforms

|
At three events held simultaneously across
Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Air Canada unveiled a
bold new livery for its entire fleet, new uniforms for its
employees, and a taste of some of the new onboard menu offerings
that customers can look forward to.
"Air Canada's new livery signals a pivotal
inflection point in our 80-year history," said Benjamin Smith,
President, Passenger Airlines at the event in Toronto, where the
airline's largest hub is located. "On the occasion of Canada's
150th anniversary year, with our new livery, new uniforms for our
employees, the award-winning international cabin standard
introduced with the launch of our Boeing 787 aircraft, and
enhanced onboard offerings, the future Air Canada represents the
strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our
airline. On behalf of our 30,000 employees world-wide, it is a
privilege to fly Canada's flag, and we are proud to showcase some
of the best of this nation's talent as we continue to expand Air
Canada's horizons to fly to more than 200 destinations on six
continents."
Air Canada's fleet of 300 mainline and regional
aircraft are being repainted in a bold black and white design that
highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or "rondelle",
that returns to the tail of the flag carrier's fleet after an
absence of 24 years.
Reflecting Canada's vastness and contrasting
seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations
heritage, the new fleet livery was designed by international
design firm Winkcreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler
Brûlé.
The first three aircraft sporting
this new livery have just entered service.
Uniforms
With the new livery providing a sleek,
contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered charcoal grey
and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by
Canadian designer Christopher Bates.
The stylish uniforms complement the
charcoal greys, natural tones and red accents featured in the new
interior cabin design of Air Canada's international fleet.
The
airline's pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service
agents and other uniformed personnel comprising approximately
two-thirds of its 30,000 global workforce will start wearing their
new uniforms later this year.
Global Footprint
In 2016, Air Canada significantly
increased its global footprint with the launch of 28 new routes
including 15 new international and 12 U.S. trans-border routes.
With new service to Morocco, the airline joined the elite club of
global carriers serving all six continents. In 2016, Air Canada
and Air Canada Rouge started new services between Toronto-Seoul,
Toronto-London Gatwick, Toronto-Prague, Toronto-Budapest,
Toronto-Warsaw, Toronto-Glasgow, Montreal-Casablanca,
Montreal-Lyon, Vancouver-Delhi, Vancouver-Brisbane and
Vancouver-Dublin.
In 2017, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge
will continue its global strategic expansion and will launch new
international services between Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin,
Toronto- Reykjavik, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers,
Montreal-Marseille, Montreal- Reykjavik, Vancouver-Taipei,
Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, and Vancouver-London
Gatwick.
Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX
aircraft at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrowbody
fleet renewal program, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of
its first Bombardier C Series aircraft.
To date, Air Canada has taken delivery of 23 new
Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 14 more planned by 2019 – all offering
the new international cabin standard. In addition, the airline
completed the reconfiguration of its entire Boeing 777 fleet of 25
aircraft with the state-of-the-art Dreamliner cabin configuration
and inflight entertainment systems.
