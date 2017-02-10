TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 10 February 2017
Air Canada Unveils New Livery and Uniforms

At three events held simultaneously across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Air Canada unveiled a bold new livery for its entire fleet, new uniforms for its employees, and a taste of some of the new onboard menu offerings that customers can look forward to.

"Air Canada's new livery signals a pivotal inflection point in our 80-year history," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at the event in Toronto, where the airline's largest hub is located. "On the occasion of Canada's 150th anniversary year, with our new livery, new uniforms for our employees, the award-winning international cabin standard introduced with the launch of our Boeing 787 aircraft, and enhanced onboard offerings, the future Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline. On behalf of our 30,000 employees world-wide, it is a privilege to fly Canada's flag, and we are proud to showcase some of the best of this nation's talent as we continue to expand Air Canada's horizons to fly to more than 200 destinations on six continents."

Air Canada's new livery on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (reg: C-FKSV)

Air Canada's fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft are being repainted in a bold black and white design that highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or "rondelle", that returns to the tail of the flag carrier's fleet after an absence of 24 years.

Reflecting Canada's vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage, the new fleet livery was designed by international design firm Winkcreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé.

 The first three aircraft sporting this new livery have just entered service.

Uniforms

With the new livery providing a sleek, contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates.

 The stylish uniforms complement the charcoal greys, natural tones and red accents featured in the new interior cabin design of Air Canada's international fleet.

 The airline's pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service agents and other uniformed personnel comprising approximately two-thirds of its 30,000 global workforce will start wearing their new uniforms later this year.

Global Footprint

In 2016, Air Canada significantly increased its global footprint with the launch of 28 new routes including 15 new international and 12 U.S. trans-border routes.

 With new service to Morocco, the airline joined the elite club of global carriers serving all six continents. In 2016, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge started new services between Toronto-Seoul, Toronto-London Gatwick, Toronto-Prague, Toronto-Budapest, Toronto-Warsaw, Toronto-Glasgow, Montreal-Casablanca, Montreal-Lyon, Vancouver-Delhi, Vancouver-Brisbane and Vancouver-Dublin.

In 2017, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will continue its global strategic expansion and will launch new international services between Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin, Toronto- Reykjavik, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers, Montreal-Marseille, Montreal- Reykjavik, Vancouver-Taipei, Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, and Vancouver-London Gatwick.

Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrowbody fleet renewal program, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of its first Bombardier C Series aircraft.

To date, Air Canada has taken delivery of 23 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 14 more planned by 2019 – all offering the new international cabin standard. In addition, the airline completed the reconfiguration of its entire Boeing 777 fleet of 25 aircraft with the state-of-the-art Dreamliner cabin configuration and inflight entertainment systems.

Air Canada's new charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates

