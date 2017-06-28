AirAsia X to Launch Hawaii Flights in June 2017

AirAsia X has confirmed that it will launch
flights to Hawaii, the airline's maiden service to the US, in
June.
The airline will operate four flights per week from
Kuala Lumpura to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan
starting 28 June 2017.
"This is the
game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By
connecting ASEAN and North Asia to the US with our world-class low
fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only
dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip," said AirAsia
X Group CEO, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun. "We wish to thank all relevant authorities and governments
for their support. Their vote of confidence made today's unique
route launch possible and we will continue to work closely with
all parties to ensure we can connect more people through this
flagship intercontinental route."
To celebrate the launch, AirAsia X will be
offering fares from RM499 from 11 to 26 February 2017
for travel from 28 June 2017 to 6 February 2018.
Travellers wanting to fly in greater comfort can experience
AirAsia X's Premium Flatbed from RM2,999 – one of
the lowest fares to Hawaii from Asia.
These
special introductory fares on and not on AirAsia's mobile app.
Passengers transiting in Osaka do not require a Japanese visa during
the two-hour stopover, and can return to their seats on the flight
after clearing security with any carry-on luggage or belongings.
Travellers can also make use of AirAsia's Fly-Thru service
to connect seamlessly to Honolulu from other cities within AirAsia
and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one additional
stop.
Alternatively, for those who want greater
flexibility in travel planning can opt for the Multi-City option,
which allows them to spend a few days in Osaka (Japanese visa
required) before travelling onwards to Honolulu.