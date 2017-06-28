TravelNewsAsia.com
AirAsia X to Launch Hawaii Flights in June 2017

AirAsia X has confirmed that it will launch flights to Hawaii, the airline's maiden service to the US, in June.

The airline will operate four flights per week from Kuala Lumpura to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan starting 28 June 2017.

"This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting ASEAN and North Asia to the US with our world-class low fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip," said AirAsia X Group CEO, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun. "We wish to thank all relevant authorities and governments for their support. Their vote of confidence made today's unique route launch possible and we will continue to work closely with all parties to ensure we can connect more people through this flagship intercontinental route."

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia X will be offering fares from RM499 from 11 to 26 February 2017 for travel from 28 June 2017 to 6 February 2018.

 Travellers wanting to fly in greater comfort can experience AirAsia X's Premium Flatbed from RM2,999 – one of the lowest fares to Hawaii from Asia.

These special introductory fares on and not on AirAsia's mobile app.

Passengers transiting in Osaka do not require a Japanese visa during the two-hour stopover, and can return to their seats on the flight after clearing security with any carry-on luggage or belongings.

Travellers can also make use of AirAsia's Fly-Thru service to connect seamlessly to Honolulu from other cities within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one additional stop.

Alternatively, for those who want greater flexibility in travel planning can opt for the Multi-City option, which allows them to spend a few days in Osaka (Japanese visa required) before travelling onwards to Honolulu.

