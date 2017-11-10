TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 10 Nov 2017
Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour Opens

The much-anticipated Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour has opened its doors, making it the first new-build, international luxury hotel to open in Sydney’s CBD this millennium.

 Centrally located opposite the International Convention Centre, the $500 million Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour heralds the renaissance of new hotel development in Sydney, with over 40 hotels scheduled to open in the next five years.

“Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is the first new-build 5-star hotel the city has seen in more than 15-years and it is going to be a flagship property not only for AccorHotels but for the Australian hotel industry,” said Simon McGrath, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels Pacific.

Truly outstanding bathroom at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Click to enlarge.

The hotel has 590 guestrooms including 35 suites, boasting some of the best views in Sydney.

 All of the hotel’s guest rooms feature the Sofitel MyBed and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Darling Harbour and the city. The suites feature an in-bathroom television, double shower heads and luxurious soaking tubs.

The Bellerive suite is the hotel’s pinnacle of accommodation and features a separate living room, dining room and butler’s pantry.

Exclusive to guests staying in the Club Sofitel rooms and suites on levels 28 – 34, the Club Millesime Lounge, located at the very top of the hotel on level 35, offers views over Darling Harbour and the city.

The hotel features three bars and a restaurant. With its French inspired rotisserie and grill, Atelier by Sofitel on the third floor, is the hotel’s restaurant, serving local seasonal produce combined with the culinary techniques that highlight the origin of Sofitel’s French heritage. A contemporary deconstructed bouillabaisse designed by Executive Chef, Matt Coates and his team is expected to become a signature guest experience.

Champagne Bar Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Click to enlarge.

The Champagne Bar (pictured) is the largest Champagne bar in Sydney and offers 20 different types of Champagne, from the smaller Champagne houses like Canard-Duchene and Pol Roger, to the houses of Louis Roederer and Pommery. There's also a special Louis Roederer Champagne from the 2009 vintage in collaboration with artist Philippe Starck. The hotel also has plans to acquire a special edition 3L Jeroboam of Cristal Brut valued at $22,000. The bottle is encased in 24 carat gold-dipped latticework handcrafted by two master goldsmiths over four days.

Esprit Noir lobby bar is located on the ground floor and offers an elegant space to relax and enjoy a cocktail.

Channelling the relaxed sophistication of a Mediterranean beach meets the urban energy of Sydney, Le Rivage Pool Bar on the fourth floor is aiming to become one of the city’s highly sought-after outdoor spaces, an ideal place to laze the day away while sipping cocktails, swimming in the inviting 20m infinity pool or working out in the SoFit gym.

With nine flexible meeting spaces, including a grand 450-person Magnifique Ballroom, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is also well-positioned to host any style of event, from haute couture fashion shows to gala dinners and large-scale meetings or conferences with state-of-the-art audio visual technology.

The hotel was designed by Sydney-based architect Richard Francis-Jones from Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp architects. Dreamtime Australia Design and the A+ Design Group all collaborated to create the property which was built by Lend Lease.

