Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour Opens

The much-anticipated Sofitel Sydney Darling
Harbour has opened its doors, making it the first new-build,
international luxury hotel to open in Sydney’s CBD this
millennium.
Centrally located opposite the International
Convention Centre, the $500 million Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour heralds the renaissance of new
hotel development in Sydney, with over 40 hotels scheduled to open
in the next five years.
“Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is the first new-build
5-star hotel the city has seen in more than 15-years and it is
going to be a flagship property not only for AccorHotels but for
the Australian hotel industry,” said Simon McGrath, Chief
Operating Officer of AccorHotels Pacific.
The hotel has 590
guestrooms including 35 suites, boasting some of the best
views in Sydney.
All of the hotel’s guest rooms feature the Sofitel MyBed and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Darling Harbour
and the city. The suites feature an in-bathroom television, double
shower heads and luxurious soaking tubs.
The Bellerive suite is the hotel’s pinnacle of
accommodation and features a separate living room, dining room and
butler’s pantry.
Exclusive to guests staying in the Club
Sofitel rooms and suites on levels 28 – 34, the Club Millesime
Lounge, located at the very top of the hotel on level 35, offers views over Darling Harbour and the city.
The hotel features three bars and a restaurant. With its
French inspired rotisserie and grill, Atelier by Sofitel on the
third floor, is the hotel’s restaurant, serving
local seasonal produce combined with the culinary techniques that
highlight the origin of Sofitel’s French heritage. A contemporary deconstructed bouillabaisse designed by Executive Chef, Matt
Coates and his team is expected to become a signature guest experience.
The Champagne Bar (pictured) is
the largest Champagne bar in Sydney and offers 20 different types
of Champagne, from the smaller Champagne houses like
Canard-Duchene and Pol Roger, to the houses of Louis Roederer and
Pommery. There's also a special Louis Roederer Champagne
from the 2009 vintage in collaboration with artist Philippe Starck.
The hotel also has plans to acquire a special edition 3L Jeroboam
of Cristal Brut valued at $22,000. The bottle is encased in 24 carat gold-dipped latticework
handcrafted by two master goldsmiths over four days.
Esprit Noir lobby bar is located on the ground floor
and offers an
elegant space to relax and enjoy a cocktail.
Channelling
the relaxed sophistication of a Mediterranean beach meets the
urban energy of Sydney, Le Rivage Pool Bar on the fourth floor
is aiming to become one of the city’s highly sought-after outdoor
spaces, an ideal place to laze the day away
while sipping cocktails, swimming in the inviting 20m infinity pool or working out in the SoFit
gym.
With
nine flexible meeting spaces, including a grand 450-person
Magnifique Ballroom, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is also
well-positioned to host any style of event, from haute couture
fashion shows to gala dinners and large-scale meetings or
conferences with state-of-the-art audio visual technology.
The hotel was designed by Sydney-based architect Richard Francis-Jones from
Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp architects. Dreamtime Australia Design
and the A+ Design Group all collaborated to create the property which was built by Lend Lease.
