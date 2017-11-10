Andreas Johan Magnus Joins Siam Kempinski Bangkok as Hotel Manager

|
The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has appointed Andreas Johan Magnus as Hotel Manager.
Andreas has relocated to Thailand's capital city, together with his family, from The
Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center in China where he held the position
of the Hotel Manager since 2015.
He began his career in Norway
before moving with Orient Express Hotels to New Orleans. He then
received an internal transfer to Belmond Grand Hotel Europa in
St. Petersburg, Russia where he spent three years working in the
Food and Beverage field.
In 2011, Andreas joined the Kempinski Hotel
Group, first with the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in
Dubai where he held the leadership of the food and beverage
department for two years, before moving on to the Djibouti Palace
Kempinski to take up the role of Executive Assistant Manager.
“I love working in different
places, different cultures and have always dreamt of being given a
chance to work here in Thailand,” said Andreas. “I am honoured to be
appointed as the new Hotel Manager at the Siam Kempinski Hotel
Bangkok and to be allowed to be part of writing the next chapters
in the saga that has become the story of a new landmark here in
Thailand.”
Andreas is a Norwegian national and obtained his
hotel management diploma and bachelor’s degree in Business
Administration from the Institute Hotelier Cesar Ritz and from the
Hotel Institute Montreux, both in Switzerland.
Andrea’s native
language is Norwegian but he also speaks fluent English, French,
German and good command of Russian.
