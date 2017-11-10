Andreas Johan Magnus Joins Siam Kempinski Bangkok as Hotel Manager

The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has appointed Andreas Johan Magnus as Hotel Manager.

Andreas has relocated to Thailand's capital city, together with his family, from The Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center in China where he held the position of the Hotel Manager since 2015.

He began his career in Norway before moving with Orient Express Hotels to New Orleans. He then received an internal transfer to Belmond Grand Hotel Europa in St. Petersburg, Russia where he spent three years working in the Food and Beverage field.

In 2011, Andreas joined the Kempinski Hotel Group, first with the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai where he held the leadership of the food and beverage department for two years, before moving on to the Djibouti Palace Kempinski to take up the role of Executive Assistant Manager.

“I love working in different places, different cultures and have always dreamt of being given a chance to work here in Thailand,” said Andreas. “I am honoured to be appointed as the new Hotel Manager at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and to be allowed to be part of writing the next chapters in the saga that has become the story of a new landmark here in Thailand.”

Andreas is a Norwegian national and obtained his hotel management diploma and bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Institute Hotelier Cesar Ritz and from the Hotel Institute Montreux, both in Switzerland.

Andrea’s native language is Norwegian but he also speaks fluent English, French, German and good command of Russian.



