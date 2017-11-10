Qatar Airways Doubles Weight Allowance For Transporting Domestic Pets as Baggage

|
Qatar Airways has more than doubled the weight
allowance for domestic pets to travel on the same flight as their
owners as checked-in baggage, by increasing the weight limit for
pets and their containers from 32kgs to a much more generous
75kgs.
The airline has also reduced the cost for
passengers to transport
their pets. While it used to cost pet owners and animal refuges approximately USD400 to transport a large dog to Europe or
the Americas on another carrier, the same journey will now cost
just USD300 on Qatar Airways out of Doha.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab
Amin, said, “We know how much our passengers love their family
pets and often don’t want to be apart from them. This move to
increase weight allowances while also reducing the fare structure
means that our passengers and their domestic pets can now travel
comfortably on the same flight together. We are one of the few airlines in the world
that accepts domestic pets as checked-in baggage on our passenger
aircraft. So in keeping with our very inclusive culture and our
drive to always enhance the customer experience, we are delighted
to increase the pet weight limit from 32kgs to 75kgs, while
significantly reducing charges.”
Customers checking-in for their flight only need
to telephone ahead and make a confirmed booking for their pet to
travel with them. After showing the appropriate veterinary
certificate to confirm their pet is healthy and safe for air
travel, the animal is delivered to a specially designated area at
Hamad International Airport (HIA) on the day of travel.
As well as transporting domestic pets on
passenger flights, the cargo division of the Qatar Airways Group
has also become the third largest cargo carrier in the world in
recent years and regularly uses its freighters to transport
valuable show horses, dairy cows and animals for relocation and
rescue purposes via its Qatar Airways Live Freighter Service (QR
Cargo).
Pets and transport crates heavier than 75kgs
will be transported by Qatar Airways Cargo.
These pets travel in a specially equipped animal transport section
of the airline’s cargo aircraft. With its sophisticated animal
accommodation facilities, QR Cargo has qualified veterinary and
husbandry personnel at its Doha hub. Husbandry staff travel on
every animal transport flight.
Qatar Airways is also a founding signatory to ‘United for Wildlife’
Transport Taskforce, aimed at reducing the illegal transport of
wildlife globally.
