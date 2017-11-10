SITA Technology Enhances Operations at Cancun Airport’s New Terminal 4

Flights are now operating at Terminal 4, Cancun International Airport, Mexico’s newest airport terminal. The airport has experienced rapid growth over the last 10 years with passenger numbers doubling as the Caribbean resort’s popularity has risen. More than 21 million passengers pass through the airport each year, and it is now Mexico’s busiest for international passengers. In a multi-year agreement, SITA is providing technology which enables ASUR, the airport’s operator, to expand Cancun Airport’s capacity and to provide flexible services to meet the needs of the 47 airlines that use it. The new terminal has 36 SITA AirportConnect self-service check-in kiosks and a further 104 common-use workstations for check-in and boarding. The passenger systems run on SITA AirportConnect Open, the common-use platform that allows any airline to use any agent desk, gate position or self-service kiosk. This allows the airport to organize passenger processing most efficiently. SITA’s Airport Management solution is already used at Cancun and will now manage operations across all four terminals. This solution provides ASUR with real-time data to better anticipate, plan and control operations, assigning assets and resources more effectively. SITA AirportVision, the dynamic media rich flight information display system, will also be used in Terminal 4 to provide real-time updates to passengers throughout the check-in and boarding areas. Adolfo Castro, CEO, ASUR, said, “The opening of the new Terminal 4 here at Cancun is an exciting development and SITA has been our trusted partner on the journey to get here. The design and integrated technologies provided by SITA will ensure that our passengers will enjoy a smooth and relaxed journey through the airport while our airlines will find it easy to operate here.” ASUR operates 10 airports across Mexico and the Caribbean that together serve close to 30 million passengers a year. Cancun International is the largest of the ASUR airports and in September was named ‘Mexico & Central America Leading Airport 2017’ at the World Travel Awards. Elbson Quadros, SITA Vice President, Latin America, said, “This new terminal will provide extra capacity as Cancun continues to grow as a destination. In addition, the technology that ASUR has chosen from SITA will provide extra flexibility and maximize the new space available. Passengers will have the option to use self-services that will speed up their journey while the extensive and high standard flight information displays will keep them informed along the way. SITA looks forward to further growth and success with ASUR at Cancun International Airport.”

See other recent news regarding: Cancun, Mexico, SITA.