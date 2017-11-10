TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 10 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

SITA Technology Enhances Operations at Cancun Airport’s New Terminal 4

Flights are now operating at Terminal 4, Cancun International Airport, Mexico’s newest airport terminal.

 The airport has experienced rapid growth over the last 10 years with passenger numbers doubling as the Caribbean resort’s popularity has risen.

 More than 21 million passengers pass through the airport each year, and it is now Mexico’s busiest for international passengers.

In a multi-year agreement, SITA is providing technology which enables ASUR, the airport’s operator, to expand Cancun Airport’s capacity and to provide flexible services to meet the needs of the 47 airlines that use it.

Cancun Airport’s New Terminal 4. Click to enlarge.

The new terminal has 36 SITA AirportConnect self-service check-in kiosks and a further 104 common-use workstations for check-in and boarding.

 The passenger systems run on SITA AirportConnect Open, the common-use platform that allows any airline to use any agent desk, gate position or self-service kiosk. This allows the airport to organize passenger processing most efficiently.

 SITA’s Airport Management solution is already used at Cancun and will now manage operations across all four terminals. This solution provides ASUR with real-time data to better anticipate, plan and control operations, assigning assets and resources more effectively.

SITA AirportVision, the dynamic media rich flight information display system, will also be used in Terminal 4 to provide real-time updates to passengers throughout the check-in and boarding areas.

Adolfo Castro, CEO, ASUR, said, “The opening of the new Terminal 4 here at Cancun is an exciting development and SITA has been our trusted partner on the journey to get here. The design and integrated technologies provided by SITA will ensure that our passengers will enjoy a smooth and relaxed journey through the airport while our airlines will find it easy to operate here.”

ASUR operates 10 airports across Mexico and the Caribbean that together serve close to 30 million passengers a year. Cancun International is the largest of the ASUR airports and in September was named ‘Mexico & Central America Leading Airport 2017’ at the World Travel Awards.

Elbson Quadros, SITA Vice President, Latin America, said, “This new terminal will provide extra capacity as Cancun continues to grow as a destination. In addition, the technology that ASUR has chosen from SITA will provide extra flexibility and maximize the new space available. Passengers will have the option to use self-services that will speed up their journey while the extensive and high standard flight information displays will keep them informed along the way. SITA looks forward to further growth and success with ASUR at Cancun International Airport.”

See other recent news regarding: Cancun, Mexico, SITA.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com