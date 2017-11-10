SITA Technology Enhances Operations at Cancun Airport’s New Terminal 4

|
Flights are now operating at Terminal 4, Cancun
International Airport, Mexico’s newest airport terminal.
The airport has experienced rapid growth
over the last 10 years with passenger numbers doubling as the
Caribbean resort’s popularity has risen.
More than 21 million passengers pass
through the airport each year, and it is now Mexico’s busiest
for international passengers.
In a multi-year agreement, SITA is providing
technology which enables ASUR, the airport’s operator, to expand Cancun Airport’s capacity
and to provide flexible services to meet the needs of the 47
airlines that use it.
The new terminal has 36 SITA
AirportConnect self-service check-in kiosks and a further 104
common-use workstations for check-in and boarding.
The passenger
systems run on SITA AirportConnect Open, the common-use platform
that allows any airline to use any agent desk, gate position or
self-service kiosk. This allows the airport to organize passenger
processing most efficiently.
SITA’s Airport Management solution
is already used at Cancun and will now manage operations across
all four terminals. This solution provides ASUR with real-time
data to better anticipate, plan and control operations, assigning
assets and resources more effectively.
SITA AirportVision, the dynamic media rich flight information display system, will
also be used in Terminal 4 to provide real-time updates to
passengers throughout the check-in and boarding areas.
Adolfo Castro, CEO, ASUR, said, “The
opening of the new Terminal 4 here at Cancun is an exciting development and SITA has been our trusted partner on the journey
to get here. The design and integrated technologies provided by SITA will ensure that our passengers will enjoy a smooth and
relaxed journey through the airport while our airlines will find
it easy to operate here.”
ASUR operates 10 airports
across Mexico and the Caribbean that together serve close to 30
million passengers a year. Cancun International is the largest of
the ASUR airports and in September was named ‘Mexico & Central
America Leading Airport 2017’ at the World Travel Awards.
Elbson Quadros, SITA Vice
President, Latin America, said, “This new terminal will provide
extra capacity as Cancun continues to grow as a destination. In
addition, the technology that ASUR has chosen from SITA will
provide extra flexibility and maximize the new space available.
Passengers will have the option to use self-services that will
speed up their journey while the extensive and high standard
flight information displays will keep them informed along the way.
SITA looks forward to further growth and success with ASUR at
Cancun International Airport.”
