CDB Aviation Orders 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and 8 787-9 Dreamliners

CDB Aviation has ordered 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s,
10 737 MAX 10s and 8 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
The order, valued at $7.4 billion at
current list prices, includes a conversion of six 737 MAX 8
orders, to the 737 MAX 10.
CDB Aviation, one of the largest and most
influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies, is part of
the launch customer group for the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of
Boeing's 737 MAX family.
"The 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner are some of
the most advanced, most fuel-efficient airplanes in the world
today," said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer,
Peter Chang. "We're confident that the reliability, efficiency and
superior economics of the MAX and Dreamliner families will be very
appealing to our customers."
Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation operates
as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank
Financial Leasing Co., LTD (CDB Leasing) and features a committed fleet of over 300 aircraft.
The 737 MAX family is the fastest-selling
airplane in Boeing history with over 4,000 orders from 93
customers worldwide. Boeing has delivered more than 30 737 MAX
airplanes this year.
"Being one of the launch customers of the MAX 10
and bringing the MAX family's orders over the 4,000 milestone
further demonstrates CDB Aviation's steadfast efforts to advance
its global mission and deliver the latest technology aircraft to
current and prospective customers," added Chang.
