British Airways Revamps Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5

|
British Airways has revamped its flagship
Concorde Room at Heathrow Terminal 5.
The refurbishment to the airline’s exclusive
lounge included re-upholstering furniture and
adding new feature pieces to the room, all of which are
illuminated by hand-blown glass lighting with bone linen shades
and ochre silk linings.
The popular terrace, overlooking the runway, features
sofas and new loungers.
Mobile phone chargers are also on hand for
travellers to ensure their devices are fully charged before they
fly.
Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ director of brand and
customer experience, said, “In recent years we’ve invested in our
lounges, including new ones in Boston and Gatwick South Terminal
and revamped spaces in Edinburgh, Cape Town, Amsterdam, Belfast,
Washington, Singapore and Dubai. We believe our customers will love the new look
and feel of the Concorde Room, in particular the terrace that we
have re-designed to create a private oasis in the middle of a
bustling airport.”
Customers will still be able to dine before they
fly in private booths with a full waiter service. If they wish to
unwind ahead of their flight, private cabanas with a day bed and
en-suite are available to book.
Next in the schedule for a revamp is British
Airways’ lounge at New York’s JFK Terminal 7, along with
improvements being made to the customer experience at check-in.
Next year Aberdeen and Rome's lounges will also be revamped, and
Geneva will be expanded. Further investment is then planned in San
Francisco, Johannesburg and Chicago and London Heathrow's other
lounges are expected to be refreshed over the next few years.
Earlier this year British Airways opened its
exclusive First Wing at Heathrow T5, a new private check-in area
for British Airways’ First, Gold Executive Club and oneworld
Emerald customers. Providing a dedicated security channel leading
directly into the Galleries First lounge and Concorde Room.
On board the airline’s First cabin, customers
can also benefit from bespoke washbags designed by Liberty London
exclusively for British Airways as well as regular updates to the
in-flight menu and wine list.
The Concorde Room is exclusive to British
Airways’ customers travelling in the airline’s First cabin.
See other recent
news regarding:
British Airways,
London,
Heathrow.