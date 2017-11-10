Air Canada Using Virtual Reality to Showcase Boeing 787 Dreamliner

|
Air Canada is using virtual reality to showcase its Boeing 787 Dreamliner
to travel
agents and potential customers.
Through a fully immersive, interactive
experience, users can explore all three cabins of service offered
on board the aircraft, including enjoying a virtual International
Business Class meal complete with wine in an Executive Pod.
With the headset on, and controls in hand, the journey begins
with an overview of Air Canada's global route network followed by
an exploration of the new Air Canada livery. On the trip users can
experience all three cabins: Economy, Premium Economy or International Business. Amenity kits, an Air Canada enRoute
magazine, tray tables, and in-flight entertainment are just some
of the elements that can be touched, opened and moved, guided by
an audio-based flight attendant. Interactive experiences such as
dinner service add an extra element of fun.
"Air Canada is always developing new ways to
enhance the customer experience and to engage partners such as the
travel agent community, which plays a key role in helping our
customers select the travel options best suited to them," said
Duncan Bureau, Vice President, Global Sales at Air Canada. "Virtual
reality enables us to familiarize thousands of travel agents and
potential customers with Air Canada's offerings through the magic
of an interactive, virtual tour. We have already seen an
increase in bookings since we began using this technology."
To complement
the Virtual Reality Experience,
Air Canada has produced 360 degree
videos of the 787 cabin that can be accessed on a mobile device or
desktop .
Air Canada's Boeing 787 Dreamliner virtual reality
experience will be available at the following events:
- BAZAR ED, Santiago, Chile. 22-26 November 2017;
- WX Top 100 Leadership Summit, Toronto, 23 November 2017; and
- EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Gala, The Ritz-Carlton,
Toronto, 30 November 2017.
