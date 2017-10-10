Zenith Aviation Orders Two More Learjet 75 Aircraft

|
Zenith Aviation, a private jet charter company
based in London, has purchased two additional Learjet 75 aircraft.
Zenith Aviation, whose team has been flying Learjet aircraft since
1999, acquired its first two new Learjet 75 business jets just
over a year ago.
The latest two Learjet 75 aircraft will be
UK-based, with several airports being considered for permanent
basing.
"Since their delivery at the end of last year,
we have benefited significantly from adding two Learjet 75
aircraft into our existing fleet, almost doubling our hours flown
in 2017," said Zenith Aviation's Managing Director, Stuart
Mulholland. "We're extremely happy with their performance and
more clients are requesting the Learjet brand, re-energizing the
demand for the traditional double-club, eight-seat configuration.
With the additional Learjet 75 aircraft arriving next year, we
look forward to being able to satisfy our ever-increasing customer
demand in 2018."
Zenith Aviation specializes in
short-haul charters throughout Europe. The company ranks as the region's
largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft, with a combined fleet of
four aircraft. There are approximately 160 Learjet aircraft
currently based in Europe.
"It's very clear that the
impressive capabilities of our Learjet 75 business jet, along with
Zenith Aviation's commitment to impeccable service, are a winning
combination with customers," said Christophe Degoumois, Vice
President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Bombardier Business
Aircraft. "We were proud to celebrate our 100th Learjet 75
aircraft delivery in June, and this remarkable aircraft will
continue to lead the way by bringing advanced large-jet features
to the light and super-light jet segments."
The Learjet 75 can cruise at a speed of Mach
0.81 and can climb to 51,000 feet (15,545 m). It has a range of
2,040 nm and can carry up to 9 passengers.
