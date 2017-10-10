Zenith Aviation Orders Two More Learjet 75 Aircraft

Zenith Aviation, a private jet charter company based in London, has purchased two additional Learjet 75 aircraft.

Zenith Aviation, whose team has been flying Learjet aircraft since 1999, acquired its first two new Learjet 75 business jets just over a year ago.

The latest two Learjet 75 aircraft will be UK-based, with several airports being considered for permanent basing.

"Since their delivery at the end of last year, we have benefited significantly from adding two Learjet 75 aircraft into our existing fleet, almost doubling our hours flown in 2017," said Zenith Aviation's Managing Director, Stuart Mulholland. "We're extremely happy with their performance and more clients are requesting the Learjet brand, re-energizing the demand for the traditional double-club, eight-seat configuration. With the additional Learjet 75 aircraft arriving next year, we look forward to being able to satisfy our ever-increasing customer demand in 2018."

Zenith Aviation specializes in short-haul charters throughout Europe. The company ranks as the region's largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft, with a combined fleet of four aircraft. There are approximately 160 Learjet aircraft currently based in Europe.

"It's very clear that the impressive capabilities of our Learjet 75 business jet, along with Zenith Aviation's commitment to impeccable service, are a winning combination with customers," said Christophe Degoumois, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We were proud to celebrate our 100th Learjet 75 aircraft delivery in June, and this remarkable aircraft will continue to lead the way by bringing advanced large-jet features to the light and super-light jet segments."

The Learjet 75 can cruise at a speed of Mach 0.81 and can climb to 51,000 feet (15,545 m). It has a range of 2,040 nm and can carry up to 9 passengers.

