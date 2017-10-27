VLM Airlines to Launch Flights Between Antwerp and London City Airport

|
VLM Airlines is to launch flights between
Antwerp and London City Airport.
Antwerp and London have been linked with a
direct flight since 1993, first by VLM Airlines (from 1993 until
2008) then Cityjet. Earlier this month Cityjet announced that it
is to end its activities on the route with effect from 27 October
2017.
Marcel Buelens, CEO of Antwerp & Ostend-Bruges
Airports, said, “The Antwerp-London City route is of great
importance because it directly links two of the most important
economic centres in Europe. The route has proven to be the fastest
travel alternative for both Business people as leisure passengers
wanting to travel between these two cities as both airports offer
short check-in times, short walking distances and are both located
close to the city centres.”
The VLM Airlines services between London City
Airport and Antwerp will commence on 30 October 2017.
On Mondays,
Tuesdays and Wednesdays there will be three daily services in each
direction and on Thursdays and Fridays four daily services. On
Sundays VLM Airlines will operate two return flights.
Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London
City Airport, said, “We welcome the return of VLM Airlines to
London City to operate this speedy and convenient Antwerp route,
which is the only connection between a UK airport to Belgium’s
second largest city. The link is particularly valued by frequent
flyers on business, and VLM’s commencement of services on 30
October ensures business as usual for passengers.”
VLM is expected to launch an online booking
system in the near future. In the meantime, seats can be booked
via travel agents.
