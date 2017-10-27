VLM Airlines to Launch Flights Between Antwerp and London City Airport

VLM Airlines is to launch flights between Antwerp and London City Airport. Antwerp and London have been linked with a direct flight since 1993, first by VLM Airlines (from 1993 until 2008) then Cityjet. Earlier this month Cityjet announced that it is to end its activities on the route with effect from 27 October 2017. Marcel Buelens, CEO of Antwerp & Ostend-Bruges Airports, said, “The Antwerp-London City route is of great importance because it directly links two of the most important economic centres in Europe. The route has proven to be the fastest travel alternative for both Business people as leisure passengers wanting to travel between these two cities as both airports offer short check-in times, short walking distances and are both located close to the city centres.” The VLM Airlines services between London City Airport and Antwerp will commence on 30 October 2017. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays there will be three daily services in each direction and on Thursdays and Fridays four daily services. On Sundays VLM Airlines will operate two return flights. Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London City Airport, said, “We welcome the return of VLM Airlines to London City to operate this speedy and convenient Antwerp route, which is the only connection between a UK airport to Belgium’s second largest city. The link is particularly valued by frequent flyers on business, and VLM’s commencement of services on 30 October ensures business as usual for passengers.” VLM is expected to launch an online booking system in the near future. In the meantime, seats can be booked via travel agents. See other recent news regarding: Antwerp, London, London City Airport.