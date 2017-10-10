Thai Airways and Thai Smile to Operate Additional Domestic Flights for Royal Cremation

Thai Airways and Thai Smile have increased select domestic flights so that mourners across the Kingdom of Thailand can more easily participate in His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s royal cremation ceremony.

The following additional domestic flights will be operated from 23-31 October 2017 in order to facilitate the expected increase in passenger travel:

Thai Airways: Increase in flights from Bangkok-Phuket to 11 round trip flights per day, Bangkok-Chiang Mai to five round trip flights per day, operating a total of 144 flights or over 90,000 passenger seats.

Thai Smile: Increase in flights from Bangkok-Udon Thani to five round trip flights per day, Bangkok-Hat Yai to eight return flights per day, Bangkok-Surat Thani to three round trip flights per day, Bangkok-Narathiwat to two round trip flights per day, operating a total of 440 flights or over 72,000 passenger seats.

Thai Airways’ customer services will also provide assistance for group check-in whereby passengers can check-in three days in advance of the departure date by calling Thai Airways’ Head Office. The telephone numbers are: 02-545 4159 from Monday-Friday (closed on public holidays) from 08:00-17:00 hours, Suvarnabhumi Airport at Tel. 02-134 5351 up to 2 from Monday-Friday (closed on public holidays) from 08:00-16:00 hours.



See other recent news regarding: Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Thailand.