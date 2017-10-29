SilkAir to Take Over Scoot’s Yangon Flights

SilkAir is to take over Scoot’s five-times-weekly services to Yangon, Myanmar from 29 October 2017.

SilkAir already operates 10 non-stop flights a week to Yangon and three services a week via Mandalay in Myanmar. With the transfer of Scoot’s Yangon services, SilkAir will boost its Yangon operations to 15 non-stop services a week. Parent company Singapore Airlines also operates daily services to Yangon.

Those with existing bookings on Scoot’s Yangon services on and after 29 October 2017 will be re-accommodated on SilkAir. They should receive details of their new bookings by email when the re-accommodation is complete. Travellers who prefer to cancel their bookings can opt for a full refund of their tickets.

“We look forward to providing our customers additional flight frequencies to Yangon, complete with our full service experience, including complimentary baggage allowance, inflight meals and inflight entertainment via our SilkAir Studio,” said Mr. Foo Chai Woo, Chief Executive SilkAir.

With the transfer, Scoot will no longer operate to Myanmar and its network will then span 60 destinations across 16 countries.

Scoot will commence scheduled services to Kuching on 29 October 2017, Honolulu on 19 December 2017 and Kuantan on 2 February 2018.

Scoot will also mount seasonal flights to Harbin starting from 1 December 2017, and add seasonal non- stop Singapore-Sapporo flights (in addition to existing year-round Singapore-Taipei-Sapporo flights) starting from 3 November 2017.



See other recent news regarding: SilkAir, Changi, Scoot, Yangon, Myanmar.