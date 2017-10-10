Qatar Airways Extends Stopover Promotion

|
Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and Qatar
Airways have confirmed that they will continue offering their
stopover package until the end of the year.
The promotion, part of a broader +Qatar
campaign, encourages all transit passengers to add Qatar to their
travel plans by offering free luxury hotel
stays and complimentary transit visas.
Initially planned to run
from May until the end of the summer, the offer will now continue
until 31 December. During the initial period, the country welcomed
34% more transit passengers compared to the same period in 2016.
The
offer has also been extended to passengers booking their travel
through tour operators, allowing more people to benefit from the
offer of a free overnight stay in a luxury hotel or a two-night
stay for the discounted price of USD 100.
In addition to the hotel
accommodation, QTA and Qatar Airways are offering a free stopover
city tour, which can be booked on arrival at Hamad International
Airport.
According to Rashed Al Qurese, Chief Marketing
and Promotion Officer at QTA, the 100,000th customer of the
stopover city tour will be welcomed this month, demonstrating the
popularity of this offering.
“We are delighted to extend the +Qatar offer to
Qatar Airways passengers, and look forward to welcoming more
stopover visitors to Qatar. Over the past eight months, we have
seen the portion of our leisure visitors who are also stopover
visitors almost double, showing that our strategy to promote Qatar
as a stopover destination is on track,” said Al Qurese. “We
have also seen the numbers of visitors from Europe and the
Americas increase over the past period, demonstrating the impact
of our efforts to diversify Qatar’s visitor source markets. In the
coming period, the +Qatar campaign will be particularly geared
towards Australian, African and European travellers.”
Passengers can select from hotels including The
Four Seasons (pictured), Marriott Marquis, Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana.
The
city tours, organised by Discover Qatar, will offer passengers the
opportunity to explore Doha and experience desert safari
adventures or a dinner cruise aboard a traditional dhow, giving
visitors a taste of Qatar’s authentic hospitality.
To be eligible for this offer, passengers simply
need to book their flight on qatarairways.com, select ‘multi-city’
and choose their hotel once they receive their flight
confirmation. The offer is available for all Qatar Airways
passengers regardless of class of travel.
