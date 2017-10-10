Qatar Airways Extends Stopover Promotion

Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and Qatar Airways have confirmed that they will continue offering their stopover package until the end of the year. The promotion, part of a broader +Qatar campaign, encourages all transit passengers to add Qatar to their travel plans by offering free luxury hotel stays and complimentary transit visas. Initially planned to run from May until the end of the summer, the offer will now continue until 31 December. During the initial period, the country welcomed 34% more transit passengers compared to the same period in 2016. The offer has also been extended to passengers booking their travel through tour operators, allowing more people to benefit from the offer of a free overnight stay in a luxury hotel or a two-night stay for the discounted price of USD 100. In addition to the hotel accommodation, QTA and Qatar Airways are offering a free stopover city tour, which can be booked on arrival at Hamad International Airport. According to Rashed Al Qurese, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at QTA, the 100,000th customer of the stopover city tour will be welcomed this month, demonstrating the popularity of this offering. “We are delighted to extend the +Qatar offer to Qatar Airways passengers, and look forward to welcoming more stopover visitors to Qatar. Over the past eight months, we have seen the portion of our leisure visitors who are also stopover visitors almost double, showing that our strategy to promote Qatar as a stopover destination is on track,” said Al Qurese. “We have also seen the numbers of visitors from Europe and the Americas increase over the past period, demonstrating the impact of our efforts to diversify Qatar’s visitor source markets. In the coming period, the +Qatar campaign will be particularly geared towards Australian, African and European travellers.” Passengers can select from hotels including The Four Seasons (pictured), Marriott Marquis, Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana. The city tours, organised by Discover Qatar, will offer passengers the opportunity to explore Doha and experience desert safari adventures or a dinner cruise aboard a traditional dhow, giving visitors a taste of Qatar’s authentic hospitality. To be eligible for this offer, passengers simply need to book their flight on qatarairways.com, select ‘multi-city’ and choose their hotel once they receive their flight confirmation. The offer is available for all Qatar Airways passengers regardless of class of travel. See other recent news regarding: Qatar, Stopover, Doha.