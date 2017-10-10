Qatar Airways Extends Pre-Select Dining
Service to More Flights
Qatar Airways has extended its new Pre-Select
Dining service to even more First and Business Class passengers,
making it available to those flying long-haul
to Africa and Asia.
The service, which launched in August of this
year, was previously only available
on flights to Europe, the Americas and Australasia.
The Pre-Select Dining service
allows passengers travelling in First and Business Class
to pre-select one main course from the à la carte on-board menu,
as far as 14 days in advance and up to 24 hours before take-off.
This is in addition to the existing Dine-on-Demand
service already available for First and Business Class
passengers.
To pre-select a meal, passengers simply need to
log into ‘My Trips’ on the Qatar Airways website and choose from
the seasonal menu available on their flight. Meals can also be
ordered through the Qatar Airways mobile app.