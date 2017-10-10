Qatar Airways Extends Pre-Select Dining Service to More Flights

Qatar Airways has extended its new Pre-Select Dining service to even more First and Business Class passengers, making it available to those flying long-haul to Africa and Asia.

The service, which launched in August of this year, was previously only available on flights to Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

The Pre-Select Dining service allows passengers travelling in First and Business Class to pre-select one main course from the à la carte on-board menu, as far as 14 days in advance and up to 24 hours before take-off. This is in addition to the existing Dine-on-Demand service already available for First and Business Class passengers.

To pre-select a meal, passengers simply need to log into ‘My Trips’ on the Qatar Airways website and choose from the seasonal menu available on their flight. Meals can also be ordered through the Qatar Airways mobile app.

