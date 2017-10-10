[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Jon Loeffelholz, CHRM, General Manager of the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake, Tokyo.

In this interview, filmed at the Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Jon to tell us more about the property.

We discuss what the relationship is between the Oakwood and the Sunroute Hotel Ariake, which are in the same building, and what facilities they share.

We talk about which markets are staying at the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake and how important the MICE market is for the hotel.

We also discuss Tokyo Big Sight and Jon tells us what some of the biggest annual events the venue hosts. All this and much, much more in the video below.

Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake - HD Video Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, GM

PODCAST

