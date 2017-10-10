|
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Jon
Loeffelholz, CHRM, General Manager of the Oakwood Hotel &
Apartments Ariake, Tokyo.
In this interview, filmed at the Oakwood
Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Jon to tell us
more about the property.
We discuss what the relationship is
between the Oakwood and the Sunroute Hotel Ariake, which are in the same
building, and what facilities they share.
We talk about which
markets are staying at the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake and how important the MICE
market is for the hotel.
We also discuss Tokyo Big Sight and Jon
tells us what some of the biggest annual events the venue hosts. All this and much,
much more in the video below.
Oakwood Hotel &
Apartments Ariake - HD Video
Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, GM
PODCAST
