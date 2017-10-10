Macao Welcomed 920,631 Visitor Arrivals
During 1st October Golden Week
According to the preliminary statistical figures
provided by the Public Security Police Force, Macao welcomed a
total of 920,631 visitors during the eight-day 1st October Golden
Week (1-8 October).
In comparison with the corresponding seven-day
period of last year, total visitor arrivals from 1st to 7th
October this year reached 844,522 and marked a year-on-year
increase of 11.6%, while visitor arrivals from Mainland China
surged by 9.6%.
Non-resident employees and students are
excluded from the number of visitor arrivals, and this year's 1st October Golden
Week included both National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival
holidays.
Macao welcomed a total of 696,636 visitors from
the Mainland throughout the eight-day 1st October Golden Week,
which constitutes 75.7% of total visitor arrivals to Macao. In the
first seven days of the period, visitor arrivals from the Mainland
hit 647,352, an increase of 9.6%, whereas visitor arrivals from
Taiwan and Hong Kong surged by 20.1% and 6.4% respectively.
The room supply by local hotels and guest houses
has reached a total of 37,678 rooms. The average occupancy rate of 3-star to 5-star
hotels was 95.9%, up 3.1 percentage points. On the other hand, the
average occupancy rate of 2-star hotels was 76.3%, down 1.9
percentage points, whereas the average occupancy rate of guest
houses slightly went down by 1 percentage point to 74%.
The average room rate of hotel establishments
(hotels and guest houses) in Macao was about 1,829.8 patacas
during the Golden Week, a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. The
average room rates of 5-star and 4-star hotels was 2,120.3 patacas and 1,395.6 patacas respectively, up 4.3% and 13.1%
respectively. The average room rates of 3-star and 2-star hotels
was 1,375.1 patacas and 1,129.1 patacas respectively, an
increase of 12.6% and 50.9%. The average room rate of local guest
houses was around 730.0 patacas, up 18.6%.
From 30 September to 8
October, MGTO staff members were arranged at ten tourist locations to
provide visitors with tourism information and guidance while also
assisting in crowd management.
