Macao Welcomed 920,631 Visitor Arrivals During 1st October Golden Week

According to the preliminary statistical figures provided by the Public Security Police Force, Macao welcomed a total of 920,631 visitors during the eight-day 1st October Golden Week (1-8 October).

In comparison with the corresponding seven-day period of last year, total visitor arrivals from 1st to 7th October this year reached 844,522 and marked a year-on-year increase of 11.6%, while visitor arrivals from Mainland China surged by 9.6%.

Non-resident employees and students are excluded from the number of visitor arrivals, and this year's 1st October Golden Week included both National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

Macao welcomed a total of 696,636 visitors from the Mainland throughout the eight-day 1st October Golden Week, which constitutes 75.7% of total visitor arrivals to Macao. In the first seven days of the period, visitor arrivals from the Mainland hit 647,352, an increase of 9.6%, whereas visitor arrivals from Taiwan and Hong Kong surged by 20.1% and 6.4% respectively.

The room supply by local hotels and guest houses has reached a total of 37,678 rooms. The average occupancy rate of 3-star to 5-star hotels was 95.9%, up 3.1 percentage points. On the other hand, the average occupancy rate of 2-star hotels was 76.3%, down 1.9 percentage points, whereas the average occupancy rate of guest houses slightly went down by 1 percentage point to 74%.

The average room rate of hotel establishments (hotels and guest houses) in Macao was about 1,829.8 patacas during the Golden Week, a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. The average room rates of 5-star and 4-star hotels was 2,120.3 patacas and 1,395.6 patacas respectively, up 4.3% and 13.1% respectively. The average room rates of 3-star and 2-star hotels was 1,375.1 patacas and 1,129.1 patacas respectively, an increase of 12.6% and 50.9%. The average room rate of local guest houses was around 730.0 patacas, up 18.6%.

From 30 September to 8 October, MGTO staff members were arranged at ten tourist locations to provide visitors with tourism information and guidance while also assisting in crowd management.

Macao Tourism Update - Interview at Tourism Expo Japan 2017 - HD

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See also: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John Rolfs, General Manager, Wales Targets New Tourism Markets - HD Video Interview with Jim Jones, Macau Tourism Update - Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara, MGTO's General Manager - Japan, Oakwood Japan - HD Video Interview with Martin Fluck, Director North Asia, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Ariake - Interview with Jon Loeffelholz, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism Expo Japan 2017, Tourism Expo Japan 2017 Ministerial Round Table and other: HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: Macau, Macao.