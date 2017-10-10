SITA to Provide Baggage Tracking at Istanbul New Airport

|
İGA, the contractor and designated operator of
Istanbul New Airport, is to implement SITA’s baggage tracking
solution.
The airport, due to open in 2018, will have
capacity to accommodate 90 million passengers a year. Upon
completion of all four phases, the passenger capacity will reach
over 200 million passengers annually and will be required to track
more than 75,000 bags an hour.
SITA’s baggage solution provides the IT
infrastructure that makes it possible for airlines to track bags
at key points in the journey, including check-in, transfer and
arrival. Airlines will also be able to receive updates on where
their baggage is at each step of the journey, allowing them to
comply with IATA Resolution 753.
Yusuf Akçayoğlu, CEO of İGA Airports
Construction, said, “We fully understand that having the right
technology will be essential to the successful operation of the
new airport and future-proofing it for decades to come. It is also
critical to ensuring our passengers fully benefit from our new,
world-class facilities by providing innovative systems that make
the journey through the airport enjoyable and effortless. We are
confident that we will conclude this cooperation successfully.”
SITA’s Baggage Report 2017 showed that baggage
management by airlines globally improved again in 2016 as the
industry focuses on technology investments. According to the
report, the rate of mishandled bags was 5.73 bags per thousand
passengers in 2016, down 12.25% from the previous year and the
lowest ever recorded.
Jihad Boueri, SITA Vice President Airports for
Middle East, India and Africa said, “Baggage is one key area where
technology is improving the passenger experience. Increasingly
airlines and airports are helping to relieve the anxiety of
waiting for bags to arrive by providing real-time information on
the status of their bags to passengers. At the same time, by
understanding where a bag is at any point in its journey, airlines
will be able to act proactively to ensure that a bag is correctly
allocated to a flight, ensuring it arrives with the passenger at
their destination.”
