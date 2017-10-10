TravelNewsAsia.com
Bombardier Launches New Smart Services Solution for Business Aircraft Customers

Bombardier has launched a new cost-per-flight hour service.

 The new Smart Services offering is available to both entry-into-service customers and all existing Bombardier business jet operators' aircraft with up to 20 years of service.

Customers enrolled in the new Smart Services parts and service coverage benefit from the Smart Parts program with the added flexibility to choose from a selection of additional coverage options on landing gear overhaul, cabin system components, scheduled labor, and unscheduled labor related to part removals from normal operation. To further optimize cost management, Bombardier is offering Smart Services enrollment at a flat rate.

Bombardier Business Aircraft has launched a new 'Smart Services' offering for business aircraft customers. Click to enlarge.

"We intentionally designed this offering to be fully flexible and bespoke based on feedback from our customers. The result offers the peace of mind of our Smart Parts program, with enhanced adaptability, customization, and fewer exclusions," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "The new Smart Services offering allows our customers to tailor their cost-per-flight hour program to their needs. It is another example of the unrivaled expertise, innovation and support we deliver as the OEM, helping our customers maintain their aircraft in a state of perpetual prime while maximizing their bottom line."

As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet continues to grow, so does its service network with additional line stations in Europe and new service centre facilities in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London.

 The network is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft's 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

