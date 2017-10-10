Bombardier Launches New Smart Services Solution for Business Aircraft Customers

|
Bombardier has launched
a new
cost-per-flight hour service.
The new Smart Services offering is available to both
entry-into-service customers and all existing Bombardier business
jet operators' aircraft with up to 20 years of service.
Customers enrolled in the new Smart Services
parts and service coverage benefit from the Smart Parts program with
the added flexibility to choose from a selection of additional
coverage options on landing gear overhaul, cabin system
components, scheduled labor, and unscheduled labor related to part
removals from normal operation. To further optimize cost
management, Bombardier is offering Smart Services enrollment at a
flat rate.
"We intentionally designed this offering to be fully
flexible and bespoke based on feedback from our customers. The
result offers the peace of mind of our Smart Parts program, with
enhanced adaptability, customization, and fewer exclusions," said
Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager,
Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "The new Smart Services offering allows our customers to tailor their
cost-per-flight hour program to their needs. It is another example
of the unrivaled expertise, innovation and support we deliver as
the OEM, helping our customers maintain their aircraft in a state
of perpetual prime while maximizing their bottom line."
As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet
continues to grow, so does its service network with
additional line stations in Europe and new service centre
facilities in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London.
The network
is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business
aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft's 24/7
Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.
