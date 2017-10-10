Anantara Vacation Club Opens Preview Centre in Hua Hin, Thailand

Anantara Vacation Club has opened a preview centre at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort.

The centre will showcase the benefits of becoming a Club Points Owner and having access to a world of experiences and memories.

“We are delighted to be able to connect with potential new Club Points Owners from Bangkok and beyond to preview our destinations and experiences,” said Justin Kingsley, Group Director Preview Operations at Anantara Vacation Club. “Anantara Hua Hin Resort was opened 15 years ago as the brand’s first resort, and is the ideal destination to showcase the club to existing Club Points Owners and to present the club to potential new owners from Thailand.”

The new 50 sqm preview centre at Anantara Hua Hin Resort will feature two preview rooms adjacent to the lobby.

It provides an integrated experience to guests to highlight the club’s products, features, benefits and privileges that Club Points Owners can expect to receive. It can also assist current Club Points Owners with update sessions.

Anantara Vacation Club has over 9,000 Club Points Owners across 91 countries and regions.



