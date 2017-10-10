Anantara Vacation Club Opens Preview Centre in Hua Hin, Thailand

| .
Anantara Vacation Club has opened a preview
centre at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort.
The centre will showcase the benefits of
becoming a Club Points Owner and having access to a world of
experiences and memories.
“We are delighted to be able to connect with
potential new Club Points Owners from Bangkok and beyond to
preview our destinations and experiences,” said Justin Kingsley,
Group Director Preview Operations at Anantara Vacation Club.
“Anantara Hua Hin Resort was opened 15 years ago as the brand’s
first resort, and is the ideal destination to showcase the club to
existing Club Points Owners and to present the club to potential
new owners from Thailand.”
The
new 50 sqm preview centre at Anantara Hua Hin Resort will feature
two preview rooms adjacent to the lobby.
It
provides an integrated experience to guests to highlight the club’s
products, features, benefits and privileges that Club Points
Owners can expect to receive. It can also assist current Club
Points Owners with update sessions.
Anantara Vacation Club has over 9,000 Club Points Owners
across 91 countries and regions.
