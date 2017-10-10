Air New Zealand Trials In-Flight Wi-Fi

|
Air New Zealand has installed in-flight
Wi-Fi on one of its long-haul Boeing 777-300 aircraft.
The
airline plans to roll out Wi-Fi capability across its international
jet fleet, beginning with the 777-300 fleet. Further Wi-Fi enabled
aircraft are expected to become available progressively over the next couple
of months.
Air New Zealand is utilising
Inmarsat's global GX satellite constellation and has partnered
with Panasonic Avionics as the in-cabin technology supplier.
The in-flight Wi-Fi service gives passengers access
to email, social media channels and web browsing.
"We're launching in-flight Wi-Fi as a trial
initially in order to gather customer feedback and ensure it meets
the needs of our customers before we roll it out across our
international jet fleet," said Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi
Golan. "The service will be available
progressively with the installation of Inflight Wi-Fi on our
Boeing 777-300 fleet expected to be completed by June 2018 and our
Boeing 777-200 fleet rolling out from April next year. The trial
will not only test the technical aspects of the service, it will
also gather feedback on pricing options. Going forward, customers
will be able to choose to sign up for different timeframes and
have the ability to pay in a variety of ways, including with Airpoints Dollars, as we look to offer a best in class connected
inflight experience. Looking ahead, we're keen to actively explore
new content opportunities and will also make Air New Zealand's
friendly chatbot, Oscar, available to help assist passengers to
resolve any travel related questions during their journey."
