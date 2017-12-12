TravelNewsAsia.com
AirAsia X to Launch Kuala Lumpur - Jeju Flights

AirAsia X has unveiled plans to launch flights between Kuala Lumpur and Jeju, South Korea.

 The airline will operate the route four times per week from 12 December 2017.

AirAsia X CEO, Benyamin Ismail, said, “South Korea is an important market and we have seen tremendous growth from our existing routes to Seoul and Busan which will now be complemented by our new service to Jeju, saving our guests the hassle of domestic transit to the island province. This new route will provide additional over 150,000 capacity annually and will be a significant boost to strengthen business and tourism ties between Malaysia and South Korea.”

Travellers will be able to make use of AirAsia's Fly-Thru service to connect seamlessly to Jeju from other cities within AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one additional stop, or utilise the multi-city option to explore Jeju together with Busan or Seoul before flying back to Kuala Lumpur.

Jeju Island, also known as the “Island of the gods”, is a beautiful volcanic island located 64 kilometers south of the Korean Peninsula. It is the country’s most popular holiday island, with more than 70% of visitors being domestic travelers.

It is home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes which include Mount Halla, the highest mountain in South Korea and a dormant volcano, Geomunoreum lava tubes and the dramatic landscape of Seongsan Ilchulbong tuff cone. Other attractions including the scenic Jeju Olle Trail, the breathtaking Cheonjiyeon waterfall, Hyeopjae beach and many special themed museums, making Jeju island a destination for all ages all year round.

Director General of Tourism Bureau, Jeju Special Self- Governing Province Mr. Lee Seung Chan said, “We would like to congratulate AirAsia X on this exclusive route connecting Malaysia with Jeju Island. Jeju Island is a destination unlike others with year-round attractions suitable for all types of travellers, be it single or group travellers, families or honeymooners. We are certain that this direct route will boost the tourism arrival for Jeju attracting tourists from not only Malaysia, but also from other countries who can now easily connect to Jeju via Kuala Lumpur.”

