AirAsia X to Launch Kuala Lumpur - Jeju Flights

AirAsia X has unveiled plans to launch flights
between Kuala Lumpur and Jeju, South Korea.
The airline will operate the route four
times per week from 12 December 2017.
AirAsia X CEO, Benyamin Ismail, said, “South Korea is an important market and we have seen
tremendous growth from our existing routes to Seoul and Busan
which will now be complemented by our new service to Jeju, saving
our guests the hassle of domestic transit to the island province.
This new route will provide additional over 150,000 capacity
annually and will be a significant boost to strengthen business
and tourism ties between Malaysia and South Korea.”
Travellers will be able to make use of AirAsia's Fly-Thru
service to connect seamlessly to Jeju from other cities within
AirAsia and AirAsia X’s extensive flight network with just one
additional stop, or utilise the multi-city option to explore Jeju
together with Busan or Seoul before flying back to Kuala Lumpur.
Jeju Island, also known as the “Island of the
gods”, is a beautiful volcanic island located 64 kilometers south
of the Korean Peninsula. It is the country’s most popular holiday
island, with more than 70% of visitors being domestic travelers.
It is home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Jeju Volcanic
Island and Lava Tubes which include Mount Halla, the highest
mountain in South Korea and a dormant volcano, Geomunoreum lava
tubes and the dramatic landscape of Seongsan Ilchulbong tuff cone.
Other attractions including the scenic Jeju Olle Trail, the
breathtaking Cheonjiyeon waterfall, Hyeopjae beach and many
special themed museums, making Jeju island a destination for all
ages all year round.
Director General of Tourism Bureau, Jeju Special Self- Governing
Province Mr. Lee Seung Chan said, “We would like to congratulate AirAsia X on this exclusive route connecting Malaysia with Jeju
Island. Jeju Island is a destination unlike others with year-round
attractions suitable for all types of travellers, be it single or
group travellers, families or honeymooners. We are certain that
this direct route will boost the tourism arrival for Jeju
attracting tourists from not only Malaysia, but also from other
countries who can now easily connect to Jeju via Kuala Lumpur.”
Thai AirAsia X Airbus
A330-300 Aircraft Tour - HD (May 2014)