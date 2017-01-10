Songbei Shangri-La Opens in Harbin, China

The 344-room Songbei Shangri-La opened today in the fabled city of ice – Harbin.

The hotel is Shangri-La’s second in this north eastern city 18 years after the group opened the Shangri-La Hotel, Harbin in 1999.

The new property anchors Shangri-La in the heart of Songbei’s business district and in a historic city that has witnessed the dawn of the Jin (1115-1234) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties, as well as cultural influences from neighbouring Russia.

Located on the edge of the Songhua River’s north bank and a five-minute drive from the city’s internationally renowned ice festival at the Ice & Snow World, Songbei Shangri-La, Harbin is in a neighbourhood that includes local attractions such as the Sun Island Garden, Siberian Tiger Park and Harbin Great Theatre.

The hotel is also just 40 and 30 minutes away from the international airport and Harbin West Railway Station, respectively.

“We are proud to have been part of Harbin’s development as a global destination and to have welcomed travellers with Shangri-La’s heart-warming hospitality for nearly two decades,” said Tyson Wang, Songbei Shangri-La, Harbin’s General Manager. “With a second property, we look forward to unveiling new lifestyle experiences and inviting the community and international visitors to enjoy our blend of tradition and modernity in Harbin.”

Songbei Shangri-La, Harbin features guest rooms and suites ranging from 42 to 175 square metres, as well as uninterrupted views of the city and river through floor-to-ceiling windows. Each living space integrates mood lighting and free-Wi-Fi with a spacious marble bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. The hotel also provides 33 executive serviced apartments for longer-term guests.

The three largest suites – the Lilac, Songbei and Shangri-La Suites – elevate the concept of luxury with stylish interiors for family or business entertaining on the top floors of the hotel.

Adding to the exclusivity is the Horizon Club Lounge, where Horizon Club and suite guests can enjoy extra privileges including express check-in and check-out, complimentary breakfast buffet, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails, and concierge service.

For recreation the hotel offers guests a fully equipped gym, indoor swimming pool, spa, jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms.

See other recent news regarding: Shangri-La, Harbin, China.