Tue, 10 January 2017
Fuji Xerox Expands SkyDesk Media Trek to Singapore

Fuji Xerox has launched SkyDesk Media Trek in Singapore.

The cloud service, that delivers audio guidance linked to a global positioning system (GPS) for individual smartphone users, can help the Singapore Tourism Board, travel agencies, and other organizations to provide tourists with new, more submersive experiences.

The contents of an audio guide created and registered to the SkyDesk Media Trek can be downloaded by tourists through a smartphone app. The downloaded guides are linked to the smartphone’s GPS and automatically played at the designated locations, so as to relieve tourists from having to perform complicated operations on their smartphone to hear the guide, allowing them to enjoy their audio guided walk as if they were accompanied by a tourist guide.

“The smartphone penetration rate is very high in Singapore and it made sense to leverage this connected device to help our customers enhance their businesses,” said Bert Wong, chief executive officer of Fuji Xerox Singapore. “The SkyDesk Media Trek enables the operators and partners in the local tourism industry to produce customized content for fast growing inbound businesses without investing in additional manpower resources. Fuji Xerox helps our clients succeed in communications through always-available, multi-channel platforms including mobile and interactive devices. SkyDesk Media Trek is one way for us to contribute to the development of the local tourism industry.”

Making audio contents for the SkyDesk Media Trek is easy, as it automatically transforms typed text into a synthesized voice in Japanese or English.

 The system can also meet the needs for other languages as long as audio data in the other languages are provided. The authoring tool that is required to create the content, such as the narration of the guide, is available through a cloud service and can be used via a browser with no need for investment in special equipment.

NTA Travel (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is the first travel agency in Singapore to adopt SkyDesk Media Trek as part of their offerings.

 “NTA is excited to make available SkyDesk Media Trek to enhance the joy and experience of our travelers,” said Shigeru Nakashima, managing director of NTA. “Ever since our establishment, NTA has been committed to producing quality travel, responding to the needs of travelers and anticipating the demands of the future. Fuji Xerox’s SkyDesk Media Trek helps us provide the very best service to our customers.”

The SkyDesk Media Trek service has been available in Japan since 2014 for foreign tourists visiting Japan. Fuji Xerox is planning to gradually expand the availability of this service to other Asia Pacific countries.

