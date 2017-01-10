Fuji Xerox Expands SkyDesk Media Trek to Singapore

|
Fuji Xerox has launched SkyDesk Media Trek in
Singapore.
The cloud service, that delivers audio guidance
linked to a global positioning system (GPS) for individual
smartphone users, can help the Singapore Tourism
Board, travel agencies, and other organizations to provide tourists with new,
more submersive experiences.
The contents of an audio guide created and
registered to the SkyDesk Media Trek can be downloaded by tourists
through a smartphone app. The downloaded guides are linked to the
smartphone’s GPS and automatically played at the designated
locations, so as to relieve tourists from having to perform
complicated operations on their smartphone to hear the guide,
allowing them to enjoy their audio guided walk as if they were
accompanied by a tourist guide.
“The smartphone penetration
rate is very high in Singapore and it made sense to leverage this
connected device to help our customers enhance their businesses,”
said Bert Wong, chief executive officer of Fuji Xerox Singapore.
“The SkyDesk Media Trek enables the operators and partners in the
local tourism industry to produce customized content for fast
growing inbound businesses without investing in additional
manpower resources. Fuji Xerox helps our clients succeed in
communications through always-available, multi-channel platforms
including mobile and interactive devices. SkyDesk Media Trek is
one way for us to contribute to the development of the local
tourism industry.”
Making audio contents for the SkyDesk Media
Trek is easy, as it automatically transforms typed text into a
synthesized voice in Japanese or English.
The system can
also meet the needs for other languages as long as audio data in
the other languages are provided. The authoring tool that is
required to create the content, such as the narration of the
guide, is available through a cloud service and can be used via a
browser with no need for investment in special equipment.
NTA
Travel (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is the first travel agency in
Singapore to adopt SkyDesk Media Trek as part of their offerings.
“NTA is excited to make available SkyDesk Media Trek to
enhance the joy and experience of our travelers,” said Shigeru Nakashima, managing director of NTA. “Ever since our
establishment, NTA has been committed to producing quality travel, responding to the needs of travelers and anticipating the demands
of the future. Fuji Xerox’s SkyDesk Media Trek helps us provide the very best service to our customers.”
The SkyDesk Media Trek service has been
available in Japan since 2014 for foreign tourists visiting Japan.
Fuji Xerox is planning to gradually expand the availability of
this service to other Asia Pacific countries.
See other recent
news regarding::
Fuji,
App,
Technology,
Singapore,
Japan.