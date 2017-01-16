Special Promotions During Qatar Airways Travel Festival

|
Qatar Airways’ popular travel festival has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting
travellers to take advantage of a number of special deals on sale
between 9 and 16 January 2017 across the airline’s global network.
Offers available throughout the travel festival are
applicable on Economy and Business Class return airfares, with a
travel period between 11 January and 15 December 2017 to the more
than 150 destinations worldwide, including the Middle East,
Europe, Americas and Africa.
For the first time
since starting the travel festival, Qatar Airways’ has partnered
with leading payments technology company, Visa, providing Visa
card holders with additional discounts of up to 15% on
flight bookings.
Travellers can also take advantage of the
airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10%
discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Hugh Dunleavy,
said, “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an
exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our
travellers to keep exploring; and I’m thrilled to be able to bring
it back for its third installment. The new year is the perfect
time to start thinking about travel plans for the year ahead and
the travel festival allows travellers to take advantage of a
number of fantastic deals and promotions across our entire network
at exceptional prices. Our guests also have the
opportunity to enjoy further discounts on group bookings – our
travel festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go
places together and create memories with those who they cherish
the most.”
The airline’s Privilege Club members can earn
double Qmiles on bookings made throughout the promotion period.
Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar
Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into
one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme
offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on the
way to or from the final destination.
