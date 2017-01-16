Special Promotions During Qatar Airways Travel Festival

Qatar Airways’ popular travel festival has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting travellers to take advantage of a number of special deals on sale between 9 and 16 January 2017 across the airline’s global network. Offers available throughout the travel festival are applicable on Economy and Business Class return airfares, with a travel period between 11 January and 15 December 2017 to the more than 150 destinations worldwide, including the Middle East, Europe, Americas and Africa. For the first time since starting the travel festival, Qatar Airways’ has partnered with leading payments technology company, Visa, providing Visa card holders with additional discounts of up to 15% on flight bookings. Travellers can also take advantage of the airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10% discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website. Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, said, “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our travellers to keep exploring; and I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back for its third installment. The new year is the perfect time to start thinking about travel plans for the year ahead and the travel festival allows travellers to take advantage of a number of fantastic deals and promotions across our entire network at exceptional prices. Our guests also have the opportunity to enjoy further discounts on group bookings – our travel festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go places together and create memories with those who they cherish the most.” The airline’s Privilege Club members can earn double Qmiles on bookings made throughout the promotion period. Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on the way to or from the final destination.

See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Qatar, Doha.