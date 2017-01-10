Qatar Airways Introduces New Amenity Kits for Economy Class Passengers

As part of an ongoing upgrade across its portfolio of in-flight products, Qatar Airways is this month introducing new amenity kits to Economy Class passengers.

In keeping with the airline’s tag line “Going Places Together”, the bags’ design features inspiring images of destinations on Qatar Airways’ route network.

;The exterior design will be refreshed every four months with new places from Qatar Airways’ network of more than 150 destinations.

Inside the amenity kit passengers will discover comfort essentials such as an Institut Karité Paris lip balm and a Miradent dental kit alongside an eye mask, socks and ear plugs.

"This will be a year of change for Qatar Airways travellers, with numerous upgrades to our on-board products and services, including our new Economy Class amenity kits," said Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov. "The refreshed kits have been designed to deliver an elevated customer experience by providing our passengers with products from world-class brands such as Institut Karité Paris and Miradent. We like to continually surprise and delight our passengers in every class of cabin, and we believe that anyone travelling in Economy Class will be truly delighted when they discover these new amenity kits on board."

The airline also has plans to launch a new Business Class seat this year.

