Qatar Airways Introduces New Amenity Kits for Economy Class Passengers

As part of an ongoing upgrade across its
portfolio of in-flight products, Qatar Airways is this month
introducing new amenity kits to Economy Class passengers.
In keeping with the airline’s tag line
“Going Places Together”, the bags’ design features inspiring
images of destinations on Qatar Airways’ route network.
;The exterior design will be refreshed
every four months with new places from Qatar Airways’ network of
more than 150 destinations.
Inside the amenity kit passengers will discover
comfort essentials such as an Institut Karité Paris lip balm and a
Miradent dental kit alongside an eye mask, socks and ear plugs.
"This will be a year of
change for Qatar Airways travellers, with numerous upgrades to our
on-board products and services, including our new Economy Class
amenity kits," said Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Customer
Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov. "The refreshed kits have been designed to deliver an
elevated customer experience by providing our passengers with
products from world-class brands such as Institut Karité Paris and
Miradent. We like to continually surprise and delight our
passengers in every class of cabin, and we believe that anyone
travelling in Economy Class will be truly delighted when they
discover these new amenity kits on board."
The airline also has plans to launch a new
Business Class seat this year.
