HMH Appoints Ferghal Purcell as Chief Operating Officer

Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has appointed Ferghal Purcell as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Purcell, the former Complex General Manager for both The Ajman Palace Hotel and The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has over 30 years of regional and international experience in the hospitality industry.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH, said, “Our strategic vision lies in striving for growth and exceeding our guests’ expectations across our different properties. This ultimately translates to success stories and benefits our business partners and property owners. We value Purcell’s accomplishments; he is a high-flier and the perfect candidate for the COO position. He is both a leader and a team player.”

“We enjoyed a close working relationship with the former CEO, Laurent A. Voivenel, who was truly passionate about HMH. We wish him the best of luck with his future career move,” H.E. Sheikh Mohammed added.



