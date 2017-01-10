HMH Appoints Ferghal Purcell as Chief Operating Officer

|
Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has
appointed Ferghal Purcell as Chief
Operating Officer (COO).
Purcell, the former Complex
General Manager for both The Ajman Palace Hotel and The Coral
Beach Resort Sharjah, has over 30 years of regional and
international experience in the hospitality industry.
H.E.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC,
and Vice Chairman, HMH, said, “Our strategic vision lies in
striving for growth and exceeding our guests’ expectations across
our different properties. This ultimately translates to success
stories and benefits our business partners and property owners. We
value Purcell’s accomplishments; he is a high-flier and the
perfect candidate for the COO position. He is both a leader and a
team player.”
“We enjoyed
a close working relationship with the former CEO, Laurent A. Voivenel, who was truly passionate about HMH. We wish him the best
of luck with his future career move,” H.E. Sheikh Mohammed added.
