Executive Appointments at GHM

Three seasoned hoteliers have
been appointed as the senior management of GHM’s upcoming projects
at The Chedi Mumbai in India and a new brand, Al Bait, in Sharjah.
GHM President Hans R. Jenni, said, “We are excited to see the
progress and potential for these two projects, both of which are
worthy representations of GHM’s enduring philosophies as a luxury
resort operator. These fine gentlemen at the respective helms will
no doubt set the expected standards that we demand of these hotels
in their destinations.”
The Chedi Mumbai, India
The 316-room Chedi Mumbai, GHM’s highly anticipated
hotel opening for 2017, will come under the leadership of
Italy-born Giulio D’Alberto.
Giulio’s first encounter with GHM was in 2007 when he was
promoted from the Director of Finance role to General Manager of
The Chedi Milan, a position he held for more than two years.
He returned to the GHM group in 2012 where
he was assisting with pre-opening task force activities for new
hotels, like The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland.
Giulio’s varied roles involved him in development, finance, sales
and marketing and even talent management.
Giulio was most recently
with the Ahn Luh team for the Qiandao Lake
project before taking on this exciting project in Mumbai.
Giulio enthused, “The Chedi Mumbai is a new milestone for
GHM. Though it is a hotel in a bustling city, its location in
northern Mumbai sets it apart and will showcase GHM’s expertise in
transforming the hotel into a destination.”
Giulio
will be supported by another longtime GHM staff – Christoph Girsch,
the former Executive Assistant Manager in charge of hotel
operations at The Chedi Muscat in
Oman.
Christoph joined The Chedi Muscat as the resort’s Director
of Food & Beverage in 2009 and has been instrumental in the
numerous awards and accolades won by The Chedi’s stable of
restaurants.
Christoph’s role requires him to interact with a
large multilingual and multicultural team, participate in
marketing-related events on behalf of the property, meet topline
budget expectations, all of which further sharpens his management
skills.
In this appointment as The Chedi Mumbai’s Resident
Manager, not only does Christoph’s
skillsets complement that of Giulio’s, his experience in various
aspects of hotel operations and administration will be brought to
the fore as they raise the bar for luxury hospitality in India’s
most dynamic city.
Al Bait Sharjah, UAE
Located in the United Arab Emirates, the 54-room
Al Bait in Sharjah will open later this year.
Al Bait Sharjah
will be headed by Florian Leven, formerly the Resident Manager of
the Nam Hai in Hoi An, Vietnam.
With this promotion and more than 17 years of
international hotel experience under his belt, the first-time
General Manager said, “Al Bait and Sharjah will be a compelling
destination for today’s travellers – it boasts a rich history, an
exotic culture, an unexplored landscape and discoveries waiting to
be made by the intrepid seeker. It’s a privilege for me to be part
of this adventure that GHM is bringing to the industry.”
Florian’s expertise in the daily hotel operations is
complemented by his finance and revenue management background,
making him an effective and all-rounded hotelier.
Before
joining the GHM team in Vietnam, Florian’s work stints had brought
him from his home in Germany to Switzerland and then to Hawaii in
the USA.
