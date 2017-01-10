Panasonic and IBM to Develop Digital Concierge for Hospitality Industry

|
Panasonic and IBM are working together on a digital concierge service to enhance
consumer experiences and expectations while traveling.
The Panasonic Digital Concierge applies
Watson and IBM Cloud to a digital mirror designed for hotels and
other hospitality industry customers such as museums or airports,
for example.
Using the digital mirror,
hotel guests can have a spoken dialog with Panasonic’s Digital
Concierge to obtain a host of information about the hotel
and its services, entertainment and shopping opportunities,
transportation, weather, and other topics related to their stay.
“Panasonic has identified a need for this and several
other kinds of connected solutions in the hospitality industry,”
said Yasuji Enokido, president of Panasonic Corporation’s AVC
Networks Company. “Working with IBM, we plan to further implement
our connected solutions vision while making use of Watson
intelligence to provide end-users with more natural cognitive
functionality as well as richer feature sets.”
Panasonic
and IBM are also extending their collaboration to
applications for the Panasonic-developed LinkRay. This technology
enables users to automatically receive content from digital
signage or light source by merely pointing a LinkRay app-equipped
mobile device at such a source. Integrated with hospitality
applications in customers’ mobile phones, this enables a whole
range of new opportunities to enhance consumer experiences around
location based services and content consumption through the cloud.
“IBM Watson gets to truly know the individual and provides
highly personalized experiences and recommendations,” said Bruce
Anderson, Global Managing Director, IBM Electronics Industry.
“Together with Panasonic we are bringing the power of cognitive to
the hospitality industry to introduce a new level of customer
service and further brand loyalty.”
