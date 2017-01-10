Cebu Pacific Passengers Helping to Make a Difference in Philippines

Cebu Pacific has strengthened its partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to reach millions of undernourished children in Philippines. The endeavor is part of the global organization’s Change for Good program which accepts contributions from passengers on board flights of partner airlines. Proceeds contribute to the UN children’s agency’s First 1,000 Days campaign which provides optimal nutrition, from a mother’s pregnancy to a child’s second year of life. Since 1 July 2016, Cebu Pacific has been accepting contributions of all currencies from passengers. The contributions are being used to fund nutritional supplements distributed to poor households with pregnant mothers or malnourished children. A portion of the funds also support barangay-level information drives on nutrition in UNICEF’s focus areas in Northern Samar, Zamboanga, and Maguindanao. “We are very pleased with how warmly our passengers are receiving the Change for Good Program. Thank you for sharing in our vision of a better future for our children and in UNICEF’s advocacy of uplifting lives through the First 1,000 Days campaign,” said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific President and CEO. Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Philippines Representative, said, “Children have the right to survive and thrive. It is important for all of us to pitch in and lift each other up, so that every Filipino child grows up happy and healthy. Your continued support to UNICEF will help make this happen.” Sylwander explains the transformative impact of these small acts of generosity, “The nutrition received by children from the womb to their second birthday is crucial for their physical and intellectual development. If these children are able to grow to their full extent, they perform better in school and eventually get better jobs as adults.” See other recent news regarding: Cebu Pacific, Philippines, Making a Difference.