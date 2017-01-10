Cebu Pacific Passengers Helping to Make a Difference in Philippines

|
Cebu Pacific has strengthened its partnership
with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to reach millions
of undernourished children in Philippines.
The endeavor is part of
the global organization’s Change for Good program which accepts
contributions from passengers on board flights of partner
airlines.
Proceeds contribute to the UN children’s agency’s First
1,000 Days campaign which provides optimal nutrition, from a
mother’s pregnancy to a child’s second year of life.
Since 1 July 2016, Cebu Pacific has been accepting
contributions of all currencies from passengers. The contributions
are being used to fund nutritional supplements distributed to poor
households with pregnant mothers or malnourished children. A
portion of the funds also support barangay-level information
drives on nutrition in UNICEF’s focus areas in Northern Samar, Zamboanga, and Maguindanao.
“We are very pleased
with how warmly our passengers are receiving the Change for Good
Program. Thank you for sharing in our vision of a better future
for our children and in UNICEF’s advocacy of uplifting lives
through the First 1,000 Days campaign,” said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu
Pacific President and CEO.
Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Philippines
Representative, said, “Children have the right
to survive and thrive. It is important for all of us to pitch in
and lift each other up, so that every Filipino child grows up
happy and healthy. Your continued support to UNICEF will help make
this happen.”
Sylwander explains the
transformative impact of these small acts of generosity, “The
nutrition received by children from the womb to their second
birthday is crucial for their physical and intellectual
development. If these children are able to grow to their full extent, they perform better in school and eventually get better
jobs as adults.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Cebu Pacific,
Philippines,
Making a Difference.