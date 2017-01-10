Executive Appointments at American Airlines

|
American Airlines has appointed Hector Adler as
Senior Vice President – Product and Service Delivery, and Jill
Surdek as Vice President – Flight Service reporting to Kerry
Philipovitch, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience.
“For years our team has relied on Hector’s
impeccable taste and passion for the business to guide the service
customers receive inflight,” said American’s Chairman and CEO Doug
Parker. “We want that same service to extend beyond customers’
interactions with our top-notch flight attendant crews, to include
a consistent experience in every aspect of their journey. Our goal
is to make sure that every person who flies American – on one of
our mainline flights or on our regional network – has a
pleasurable flight and Hector is just the person to lead that
charge.”
Adler will work with Kurt Stache, Senior Vice
President – Marketing & Loyalty; Kenji Hashimoto, Senior Vice
President – Regional Carriers; and Kerry Philipovitch, Senior Vice
President – Customer Experience on the alignment of the products
and services American delivers to its customers.
Previously
American’s Vice President – Flight Service, Adler is a pioneer for
the flight attendant profession. He was a member of the first
class to include male flight attendants at American in 1973. He
went on to serve in leadership roles at Pan American World Airways
, United Airlines , Northwest Airlines, Eos Airlines and US
Airways before leading the industry’s largest flight attendant
workforce at American. Adler plans to retire from the airline in
2018.
Jill Surdek succeeds Adler and will assume the role
of Vice President – Flight Service in February 2017.
Surdek began
her career at American in 1998 in Revenue Management and later
served a variety of roles across sales and marketing. Most
recently she has served as Vice President – Customer Planning,
where she oversaw policies, technology strategy and training for
American’s Airports and Reservations team, Premium Customer
Services delivery and service recovery.
Under Surdek’s leadership,
the Customer Experience organization managed American’s seamless
transition to a single passenger service system in airports and has undertaken innovative customer service training for the
airline’s more than 35,000 customer-facing employees.
“Few
people can match the compassion and professionalism Jill brings to
a team,” said Philipovitch. “Her leadership and attention to
detail with the most crucial issues has shone time and time again.
Flight attendants spend more time with our customers than anyone
else and face myriad challenges every day, all of which are
critical to get right. Jill’s experience and her commitment to
supporting team members make her the perfect fit for this
important role.”
