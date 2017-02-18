Elbit to Exhibit Range of Systems at Aero-India Air & Space Exhibition

|
At the upcoming Aero-India Air & Space
exhibition taking place in Bangalore, India on 14-18 February
2017, Elbit Systems will present its holistic approach for winged
aircraft protection solutions, intelligence gathering and training
and simulation solutions.
The operational systems presented at the
exhibit are interconnected with training systems, allowing
enhanced readiness of all aircrew as well as mission review.
The following will be highlighted in Elbit Systems' booth:
Training & Simulation
SkyBreaker (videos presented in
a training dome): Elbit Systems’ Mission Training Centre (MTC) is a
networked multi-cockpit, mission oriented training centre
supporting many aircraft types. SkyBreaker provides realistic
simulated battlefield training using all aircraft systems and
mission scenarios to enhance all levels of pilot training. The SkyBreaker facility houses a complex networked system designed
to provide an entire squadron with the tools to practice modern
air combat using SkyScen, a sophisticated computer generated
forces (CGF) solution, in a fully integrated military setting.
TARGO (capability demonstration): A
sophisticated Helmet Mounted System (HMS) technology that
transmits aircraft avionics to the pilot’s helmet. The Targo
solution enables pilots to plan, rehearse, fly and debrief using
their personal helmets, providing them with increased situational
awareness, safety levels and operational abilities. Targo is
available in a stand-alone configuration or fully integrated with
the aircraft’s avionics, including the Embedded Virtual Avionics
(EVA) training solution. Targo is ready to fly, fully
stand-alone, requires zero-integration configuration and can be
tailored to customer requirements. Targo provides a
highly-effective solution for commercial and military platforms,
including fighter aircraft, air lifters, transport and trainer
aircraft, as well as emergency services and general commercial
aviation fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.
Winged
Aircraft Solutions
HPS - Helmet Pointing System (capability
demonstration): The HPS features enhanced situational awareness
including day & night color symbology and innovative
line-of-sight technology. It is a proven solution for utility,
multi-role, combat and maritime helicopters, operating on over
7,000 helicopters world-wide. HPS
offers intuitive color 3D conformal symbology that superimposes
mission symbols onto the outer world scenery. This allows sorties
to be carried out in degraded visual environment (DVE) conditions,
when outside-cockpit vision is limited by bad weather, sandstorms,
sea spray, brown outs or white outs.
EW Self Protection and SIGINT
Solutions
ReDrone (mock up) is an advanced anti-drone
protection system designed to detect, identify, track and
neutralize different types of drones at a designated airspace. The
system is capable of separating a drone’s signals from its
operator’s remote control signals, as well as pinpointing both the
drone and the operator’s directions. The advanced detection system
provides 360-degree perimeter protection and complete,
up-to-the-minute situational awareness. It can also deal with
several drones simultaneously. After detecting a target, the ReDrone system disrupts the drone’s communication with its
operator, blocks its radio and video signals and GPS positioning
data, and sends it off track, preventing it from carrying out an
attack. ReDrone's infrastructure is designed for easy and rapid
installation in different application areas and terrains, and is
suitable for operation in all weather conditions. Its digital
control unit, which is based on Android, features an easy-to-use,
intuitive user interface.
iSNS Immune Satellite Navigation
System (Presented as a model) - A highly effective Global
Positioning System Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (GPS ECCM)
system that enables reliable, non-stop GPS operation, iSNS
provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and
handles multiple interfering signals and/or jammers operating on
concurrent frequencies.
Light SPEAR –a self-protection
jammer system for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Light SPEAR is
suitable for UAS platforms due to it’s extremely lightweight. The
system improves the UAS’ survivability and meets the growing world
demand to operate and collect accurate intelligence in a highly
hostile environment. This compact ESM & ECM solution is based on
multiple DRFM channels, working in parallel and covering a wide
spectrum. The system's 3U VPX standard allows simple integration
with an array of transmitters and platforms – and its low Size,
Weight and Power (SWaP) consumption makes it an ideal EW system
for multiple operational platforms.
PAWS Family – Next
Generation Infra-Red (IR)-based Passive Warning Systems PAWS is an
operationally proven comprehensive, turn-key solution for fixed
and rotary, military and civilian airborne platforms. The
sophisticated IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS) enhances airborne
platform survivability by providing early warning of the presence
of threatening missiles - by automatic management of all types of
applicable countermeasures available on board. PAWS delivers
cutting edge protection against the most challenging modern and
evolutionary threats. PAWS IR- CENTRIC’s capabilities extend
airborne superiority by maximizing platform safety and by
providing enhanced mission support. The PAWS family of systems
operates as a stand-alone, self-contained system, as a part of
All-in-Small™ or as part of third party's EW Defence Aid Suite
(DAS).
Emerald AES-210V is a modular airborne system that
detects, identifies and locates ground-based airborne and
ship-borne radars as well as communication emitters. AES 210 is
designed to meet the full range of UAS tactical and strategic
mission requirements, effective even in the most hostile
scenarios. Emerald is lightweight and easy to install and to
remotely operate from a ground control station.
Tactical
Video Data Link (TVDL) – is a video and data receiver/transmitter
system especially designed for deployment on combat helicopters.
As a true video relay, fully interoperable with the latest remote
video terminals, the TVDL enables displaying real-time surveillance imagery and data captured by UAS payloads or
ground-based sensors, as well as imagery captured by onboard payloads, directly in front of the aircrew, and simultaneously
transmitting the received video and data to tactical ground forces
and to other helicopters.
Intelligence & Electro-Optic
Systems
Da-Vinci – is a man portable, multi-rotor mini-UAS
platform. Designed and built from the ground up, with a real-time
HD data-link, various payloads and unique control software, it is
a powerful tool for a variety of missions to support military and
paramilitary forces. It can be deployed almost anywhere and in a
wide range of weather and terrain conditions. The Da-Vinci
features an automatic takeoff and landing capability, operating at
an operational altitude of up to 2000 feet and is capable of
performing autonomous mission flights for more than an hour.
Skylark I-LEX is a next generation of the legacy Skylark
I-LE mini-UAS. This man-portable electric propelled UAS is best
suited for organic “beyond the next hill” reconnaissance, counter
insurgency and force protection missions, as well as civil
applications including perimeter security, border and coastal
surveillance, anti-terror and a variety of law enforcement
missions.
Seagull (USV model): A multi-mission, 12-meter
autonomous Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, Seagull is
equipped to perform versatile missions with modular payload suites
such as dipping sonar and torpedoes to detect and engage
submarines, towed side scan sonar/ SAS and mine identification and
neutralization. The Seagull USV is also designed to carry out
unmanned maritime missions such as protection of critical sea
areas, electronic warfare, hydrographical survey missions and
more. Seagull can be operated from manned ships or from the shore.
Music an Infrared missile jamming turret designed to
protect helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from shoulder fired
missiles. The system provides FLIR thermal camera for detection of
potential threats, tracking and acquisition. Weighing only 45
kilograms the system integrates with legacy protection suites,
guaranteeing unprecedented protection from both existing and
future threats.
ALL-in-SMALL -
Complete Airborne Self-Protection Suite
A cutting-edge,
integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) suite in a single Line
Replaceable Unite (LRU), with comprehensive, advanced EW
capabilities, ALL-in-SMALL is comprised of an Electronic Warfare
Controller (EWC), digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), PAWS – IR
Missile Warning System, LWS - advanced Laser Warning System and
CFD - Chaff/Flare Dispensing system.
The system is extremely
small and lightweight and has a modular and open architecture with
multiple interface abilities. The suite can be effectively
integrated with direct infra-red countermeasure (DIRCM) systems,
due to its high range detection and direction finding (DF)
accuracy, by operating both in the same wavelength, thus enabling
extremely fast hand-over from IR PAWS to DIRCM and enhancing
deception probability. ALL-in-SMALL can be provided with the
following advanced capabilities : IR-Centric, ESM, multi-spectral
threat geo-location and net-centric EW applications.
GATR/STAR is a Laser Guidance Kit installed on 70/80 mm rockets,
converting them into metric precision guided weapons. Launched
from a variety of platforms, STAR/GATR successfully engages soft
or lightly armored, stationary or moving targets.
LIZARD
is a family of modular guidance kits offering the option of
Laser-Seeker (LIZARD2 and LIZARD3) or dual mode (GPS/INS and
Laser, LIZARD4) guidance. By converting general purpose bombs into
smart munitions, Lizard increases the capability to counter any
stationary or moving target, day and night, in all weather
conditions.
EMA 66 BD BR -Air to Ground Rocket-70mm are
double based solid propellant rockets, aerodynamically stabilized
by three wrap-around retractable fins for use in tactical and
training operations against surface targets, able to be launched
from helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft. EMA 66 BD BR has greater
thrust and rotation, giving it better stability and precision in
the trajectory.
EMA 40 BD BR- 70mm Air to Ground Rocket
are similar to the MK 40. The rockets are double based solid
propellant rockets, aerodynamically stabilized by four fins, for
use in tactical and training operations against surface targets.
The stability in fight is maintained by a spin movement induce by
means of the divergent conception of its nozzles, that provides a
rotation of approximately 20 rps.
Rocket Launcher LA 707
is developed to be used with 70 mm rockets (MK 40, MK 66 and
similar) and is available for use with fixed (LA 707A) and rotary
wing (LA 707H) aircraft. The launcher is light weight, with easy
maintenance coupled with high reliability operation. The LA 707
Rocket Launcher can be used in any aircraft fire control system
using 5-pin connectors.
The following exhibits will be showcased
at partner company booths:
Hermes 900 (showcased in 1:1
size at the Adani Elbit Advanced Systems) is a multi-mission
medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAS, with a flight altitude
of 30,000 ft. and a large payload capacity (up to 350kg). A unique
2.5 meter long internal payload bay is available as part of the
UAS’ open architecture, capable of accommodating up to 250 kg and
allowing quick modular payload installation and replacement. The
Hermes 900 provides navies with a long endurance airborne maritime
radar, visual intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR),
automatic identification system (AIS) and optional electronic
intelligence / communications intelligence (ELINT/ COMMINT)
capabilities. The Hermes 900 also features an advanced satellite
communication data link and is operated from Elbit Systems'
universal command & control ground station (UGCS), enabling
advanced mission management, highly autonomous mission effective
operation and automatic takeoff and landing capability common to
all the UAS in the Hermes family.
XACT Family of Products
(presented at the Alpha booth) offers micro compact image
intensifier night vision monocular or dual monocular systems as
well as shutter less thermal weapon sights with a built-in
recorder allowing it to capture both images and videos. XACT’s
revolutionarily light weight allows extended usage time. Its
exceptional image quality is due to high end auto gated image
intensified tubes and glass optics. Multiple mounting options
maximize operator adaptability.
Serpent – a Portable
Lightweight Designator / Rangefinder for Laser-Guided Munitions
(presented at the Alpha booth): Serpent provides Forward Observers
and Close Air Support with market leading diode-pumped technology,
enabling accurate designation with low lifecycle cost and reduced
battery consumption. The system is extremely light weight, optimal
for dismounted soldiers.
Coral CR (Presented at the Alpha
booth) is a hand-held lightweight thermal imaging target
acquisition system, including a laser range-finder, compass and
GPS.
Long View CR (Presented at the Alpha booth) is a
highly advanced system with a unique ability to acquire long-range
targets or to observe small targets, such as enemy fighters, in
high spatial resolution under severe visual conditions day or
night.
COAPS (Presented at the Alpha booth) is an
advanced, modular dual-axis stabilized sight for MBTs and Armoured
Fighting Vehicles (AFVs). Based on open architecture, it is easily
adaptable to sensor additions/changes. Coaps facilitates
long-range target acquisition day and night, in both stationary
and mobile situations.
E-LynX Family of Mobile Tactical
Communications Solutions (presented at the Alpha booth) provides
highly advanced mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) capabilities to a
variety of platforms over any terrain type and are already
operational with numerous customers worldwide.
DCoMPASS
(Presented at the BEL booth) the first electro-optical payload
system featuring full digital open architecture, DCoMPASS is a
highly-stabilized, four-gimbaled, multi-sensor system delivering
day and night intelligence, surveillance, target
acquisition and tactical reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities in
the harshest weather conditions.
