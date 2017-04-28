Poland to Host International Congress on Ethics and Tourism in 2017

|
Coinciding with the International Year of
Sustainable Tourism for Development to be celebrated throughout
2017, the third International Congress on Ethics and Tourism will
be held in Poland on 27-28 April 2017.
Organized by the World
Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in collaboration with the European
Commission (EC) and the Government of Poland, the event will focus
on the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in promoting a
more sustainable tourism sector.
Held in the framework of
the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs), the Congress will discuss the global
sustainability agenda, particularly issues of governance and
corporate social responsibility (CSR), responsible consumption
patterns, universal accessibility as well as effective management
models for natural and cultural resources.
On the agenda
are also inclusive tourism practices that contribute to
socio-economic empowerment of local communities and individuals
and spread the benefits of tourism development, notably to women,
youth, indigenous people and persons with disabilities. The
Congress will further highlight the competitive advantages of
investing in a more inclusive and diverse tourism sector.
“With more than 1.2 billion international tourists crossing
international borders in one single year and the prospects of
continuous growth, it is crucial that we manage growth in an
ethical and responsible manner” said UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai. “The tourism sector needs to build equitable
partnerships and adopt effective national policies and sustainable
business strategies in all areas of development.”
The 3rd
International Congress on Ethics and Tourism is organized in the
framework of the cooperation between UNWTO and the
Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry,
Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the European Commission (DG GROW),
with the support of the EC and the Government of Poland.
“I
have gladly accepted the decision of the World Tourism
Organization to choose Poland as a host for the third edition of
the International Congress on Ethics and Tourism,” said Witold
Bańka, Minister of Sport and Tourism. “Poland is actively
channeling efforts to implement ethical standards among the
tourism organizations in their everyday business. I am confident,
that the great atmosphere of Krakow, one of the most beautiful
sites in Europe will foster thoughtful discussions and yield
positive results of the Congress.”
The
event will include the signing ceremony of the Private Sector
Commitment to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism by a
group of prominent companies and trade associations with sound CSR
policies and strategies.
‘Enhancing the
Understanding of European Tourism’ Project
‘Enhancing the
Understanding of European Tourism’ is a joint project by UNWTO and
the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry,
Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the European Commission (DG GROW).
The project aims to improve the socio-economic knowledge of the
tourism sector, enhance the understanding of European tourism and
contribute towards economic growth, job creation, thus improving
the competitiveness of the sector in Europe.
The project includes
three components: 1) increased cooperation and capacity building
in tourism statistics; 2) assessment of tourism market trends; 3)
promotion of cultural tourism through the Western Silk Road and;
4) promoting sustainable, responsible, accessible and ethical
tourism.
The project is co-financed with COSME funds and
will run until February 2018.
