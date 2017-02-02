Qatar Airways Cargo to Expand Operations in Americas

Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled plans to launch freighter operations to four new destinations in the Americas, starting 2 February 2017.

Boeing 777 freighters will fly twice a week to the South American cities of Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Quito and the North American city of Miami.

The twice weekly freighter service will depart from Doha via Luxembourg, the cargo carrier’s European hub, with stops at Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Quito in Ecuador. On the return leg, the freighter will stop in Miami, Florida and Luxembourg before arriving in Doha.

These new freighter services will supplement the belly-hold cargo capacity on Qatar Airways daily flights to Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Miami.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Ulrich Ogiermann, said, “We are excited to start 2017 with the launch of four new freighter destinations. These new destinations will connect the burgeoning import and export markets in the Americas region with the rest of the world. Through our expertise in specialised solutions, namely QR Pharma for pharmaceuticals and QR Fresh for perishables, we are able to offer our customers a seamless and an unbroken cool chain for their temperature-sensitive products via our state-of-the-art fully automated hub in Doha.”

The world’s third largest cargo carrier recently took delivery of its 11th Boeing 777 freighter, taking the total count of freighters in operation to 20.

