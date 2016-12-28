Qatar Airways Adds Nappa Dori Amenity Kits to Short and Medium Haul Flights

|
Qatar Airways has introduced signature Nappa
Dori amenity kits on board for its short and medium haul flights.
Nappa Dori, a New Delhi-based brand, has created bespoke
amenity kits that celebrate the airline’s global network by
featuring images from the more than 150 destinations Qatar Airways
serves.
The new amenity kits are
available on board all Business and First Class flights flying to
destinations within five hours of the airline's home in Doha, Hamad International Airport.
The amenity kit
features lip balm from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano
Vecchio, as well
as socks and eyeshades.
The travel accessory designs are available
in four different styles and will be refreshed every few months to
ensure frequent travellers can add new keepsake bags to their
collection.
Rossen Dimitrov, Qatar Airways’ Senior Vice President of Customer
Experience, said, “Qatar Airways’ amenity kits are a gift to our
passengers, as well as a practical travel accessory for their
flight, and the Nappa Dori amenity kits are a beautiful token with
which to welcome our premium passengers on board short and medium
haul flights. The new amenity kits celebrate both Qatar
Airways and Nappa Dori’s commitment to innovation and providing
bespoke service, and offer our travellers a keepsake by which to
remember their journey with us.”
