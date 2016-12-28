Qatar Airways Adds Nappa Dori Amenity Kits to Short and Medium Haul Flights

Qatar Airways has introduced signature Nappa Dori amenity kits on board for its short and medium haul flights.

Nappa Dori, a New Delhi-based brand, has created bespoke amenity kits that celebrate the airline’s global network by featuring images from the more than 150 destinations Qatar Airways serves.

The new amenity kits are available on board all Business and First Class flights flying to destinations within five hours of the airline's home in Doha, Hamad International Airport.

The amenity kit features lip balm from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, as well as socks and eyeshades.

The travel accessory designs are available in four different styles and will be refreshed every few months to ensure frequent travellers can add new keepsake bags to their collection.

Rossen Dimitrov, Qatar Airways’ Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, said, “Qatar Airways’ amenity kits are a gift to our passengers, as well as a practical travel accessory for their flight, and the Nappa Dori amenity kits are a beautiful token with which to welcome our premium passengers on board short and medium haul flights. The new amenity kits celebrate both Qatar Airways and Nappa Dori’s commitment to innovation and providing bespoke service, and offer our travellers a keepsake by which to remember their journey with us.”

