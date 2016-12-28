Hilton Signs Dual-Branded Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam

|
Hilton has signed a management agreement with Victory
Hotel Joint Stock Company, part of the BRG Group, for a
610-room dual-branded hotel.
Owned by BRG Group, and to be
managed by Hilton, the dual-branded property will feature Hilton
Hanoi West Lake, with 240 rooms and suites, as well as 50 serviced
residences and DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake, with 320
rooms and suites.
Both Hilton Hanoi West Lake and
DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake are scheduled to open in 2020
and are located on Hanoi's iconic West Lake, on the fringe of the
Central Business District.
Together, the hotels will offer a total
of 2,993 square meters of meeting space.
"DoubleTree by
Hilton Hanoi West Lake and Hilton Hanoi West Lake offer
complementary accommodation options that enable Hilton to broaden
its reach and deliver exceptional experiences to a wider spectrum
of segments," said Sean Wooden , vice president, brand management,
Asia Pacific, Hilton. "In addition to catering to short-stay
guests, we will be able to cater to long-stay guests with Hilton
Hanoi West Lake's serviced residences. At the same time, the
combined 610-room inventory makes us the top choice for large
groups and major events."
This dual-brand hotel is
Hilton's third project with BRG Group in Hanoi , which has
business interests in banking, goods production and trading, golf
course development and operation, and real estate development. BRG
Group owns Hilton Hanoi Opera and Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi.
Nguyen Thi Nga , Chairman of BRG Group, said, "We made the
decision to partner with a leading global hospitality company and
have never looked back. Following the success of Hilton Hanoi
Opera and Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi, we know that our new
dual-branded hotel project is in great hands. We are confident
that the Hilton team will continue to exceed our expectations."
With the signing of this latest partnership with BRG
Group, Hilton will now have six hotels in the pipeline across
Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
