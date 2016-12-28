Hilton Signs Dual-Branded Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam

Hilton has signed a management agreement with Victory Hotel Joint Stock Company, part of the BRG Group, for a 610-room dual-branded hotel.

Owned by BRG Group, and to be managed by Hilton, the dual-branded property will feature Hilton Hanoi West Lake, with 240 rooms and suites, as well as 50 serviced residences and DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake, with 320 rooms and suites.

Both Hilton Hanoi West Lake and DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake are scheduled to open in 2020 and are located on Hanoi's iconic West Lake, on the fringe of the Central Business District.

Together, the hotels will offer a total of 2,993 square meters of meeting space.

"DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake and Hilton Hanoi West Lake offer complementary accommodation options that enable Hilton to broaden its reach and deliver exceptional experiences to a wider spectrum of segments," said Sean Wooden , vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "In addition to catering to short-stay guests, we will be able to cater to long-stay guests with Hilton Hanoi West Lake's serviced residences. At the same time, the combined 610-room inventory makes us the top choice for large groups and major events."

This dual-brand hotel is Hilton's third project with BRG Group in Hanoi , which has business interests in banking, goods production and trading, golf course development and operation, and real estate development. BRG Group owns Hilton Hanoi Opera and Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi.

Nguyen Thi Nga , Chairman of BRG Group, said, "We made the decision to partner with a leading global hospitality company and have never looked back. Following the success of Hilton Hanoi Opera and Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi, we know that our new dual-branded hotel project is in great hands. We are confident that the Hilton team will continue to exceed our expectations."

With the signing of this latest partnership with BRG Group, Hilton will now have six hotels in the pipeline across Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

