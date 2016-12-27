Trujet Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600

Trujet, an Indian airline, has become a new ATR 72-600 operator.

The airline has received its first brand-new ATR leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).

The aircraft, which is configured with 70 seats and equipped with the new Armonia cabin, will join the current airline fleet of three ATR 72-500s to support Trujet’s aim of further regional expansion in South India. The airline started its operations with ATR aircraft in July 2015.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “The ATR 72-600 is an outstanding asset for our company, as it represents the most popular, fuel-efficient and versatile aircraft of its category. Our choice for this aircraft is clear, as it demonstrates very strong value in the market over time and it is instrumental in the development of regional aviation networks all over the world.”

Umesh Vankayalapati, Managing Director of Trujet, said, “We are pleased to introduce this new ATR 72-600 and to offer our passengers enhanced services with improved comfort, more routes, and increased frequency. The ATR 72-600 perfectly matches our operational requirements combining fuel-efficiency, cost-effectiveness and reliability. We are pleased to further partner with ATR and DAE in our growth strategy across India.”

ATR 72-600

Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats

Engines: PW127M, from Pratt & Whitney Canada

Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 shaft horsepower (SHP) per engine

Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 kg

Maximum payload: 7,500 kg

Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 km)

See other recent news regarding: ATR, Trujet, India.