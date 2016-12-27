Trujet Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600

|
Trujet, an Indian airline, has become a new ATR
72-600 operator.
The airline has received its first brand-new ATR
leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).
The aircraft, which is
configured with 70 seats and equipped with the new Armonia cabin,
will join the current airline fleet of three ATR
72-500s to support Trujet’s aim of further regional
expansion in South India. The airline started its operations with
ATR aircraft in July 2015.
Firoz Tarapore,
Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “The ATR 72-600 is an
outstanding asset for our company, as it represents the most
popular, fuel-efficient and versatile aircraft of its category.
Our choice for this aircraft is clear, as it demonstrates very
strong value in the market over time and it is instrumental in the
development of regional aviation networks all over the world.”
Umesh Vankayalapati, Managing Director of Trujet,
said, “We are pleased to introduce this
new ATR 72-600 and to offer our passengers enhanced services with
improved comfort, more routes, and increased frequency. The ATR
72-600 perfectly matches our operational requirements combining fuel-efficiency, cost-effectiveness and reliability. We are
pleased to further partner with ATR and DAE in our growth strategy
across India.”
ATR 72-600
Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats
Engines: PW127M, from Pratt
& Whitney Canada
Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 shaft
horsepower (SHP) per engine
Maximum weight at take-off:
23,000 kg
Maximum payload: 7,500 kg
Maximum range
with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 km)
