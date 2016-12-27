Jet2 Orders Four Boeing 737-800s

|
The UK leisure airline Jet2.com, has finalized
an order with Boeing for four Next Generation B737-800s.
The aircraft are valued at $384 million at
current list prices.
Jet2.com, an all-Boeing carrier,
previously had 30 Next Generation B737-800s on order, eight have
been delivered already in 2016.
Jet2.com flies to 67 sun, city and ski
destinations across Europe. It operates from nine UK airports:
Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh,
Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and
Newcastle.
