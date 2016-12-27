Jet2 Orders Four Boeing 737-800s

The UK leisure airline Jet2.com, has finalized an order with Boeing for four Next Generation B737-800s.

The aircraft are valued at $384 million at current list prices.

Jet2.com, an all-Boeing carrier, previously had 30 Next Generation B737-800s on order, eight have been delivered already in 2016.

Jet2.com flies to 67 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe. It operates from nine UK airports: Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.



