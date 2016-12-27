Diethelm Travel Group Expands Global Sales Team

|
Diethelm Travel Group (DTG), an inbound tour
operator servicing Asia, has appointed Dietmar P. Schulz as Sales
Manager Continental Europe and Stephen Marshall as Sales Director
for North America.
Schulz has a long history within the
tourism industry with nearly four decades of on the ground
experience. Past roles include working for Qantas Holidays, The
AOT Group (Australasia's largest DMC) and its inbound travel
brand, ATS Pacific, and more than two decades spent with FTI
Group, one of Germany's leading travel operators. Schulz's vast
professional experience and connections, combined with an
education in economics, uniquely positions him to lead the
company's continental European sales initiatives from Munich.
Originally from the UK and now based in Los
Angeles, Marshall will be responsible for extending the company's
reach into the lucrative U.S. and Canada markets by establishing
Diethelm Travel's first in-market office in the U.S. Marshall most
recently launched and oversaw Tourism New Zealand's inaugural
Luxury strategy for the US which saw the organisation go on to be
awarded "Tourism Board of the Year" for two years consecutively by
Virtuoso. Prior to that,
Marshall was General Manager of New Zealand at The AOT Group where
he oversaw the company's inbound operations across the sectors of
FIT, Groups and Cruise.
"With six decades of experience as one of Asia's
leading inbound tour operators, we are fully committed to
supporting our existing partners in each world market while also
developing new partnerships," said Lisa Fitzell, Group Managing
Director of Diethelm Travel Group. "We are delighted to have
Dietmar and Stephen join our global sales team, together with
Karen Davidson in the U.K. who started earlier this year, and are
confident that their combined expertise and locations will work to
bring new travellers to explore the wonders of Asia."
