Anantara Vacation Club Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Anantara Vacation Club has appointed Maurizio Bisicky, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as Chief Commercial Officer.

As Chief Commercial Officer, his scope includes sales and marketing, overseeing the club services and resort operations teams and developing the human resources division, with a key focus on attracting top talent.

Since joining the company in May, Maurizio has helped drive leads across all of its sales and marketing centres and has increased the total number of Anantara Vacation Club Points Owners by 13% in 2016’s last two quarters.

He oversaw the opening of a new Club Resort in Chiang Mai in October 2016 and has enabled Anantara Vacation Club to partner with a number of industry leaders in the banking, hospitality and aviation sectors through his strategic and innovative initiatives.



