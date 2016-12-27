Anantara Vacation Club Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

|
Anantara Vacation Club has appointed Maurizio
Bisicky, formerly Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as
Chief Commercial Officer.
As Chief Commercial Officer, his scope includes
sales and marketing, overseeing the club services and resort
operations teams and developing the human resources division, with
a key focus on attracting top talent.
Since joining the company in May, Maurizio has
helped drive leads across all of its sales and marketing centres
and has increased the total number of Anantara Vacation Club
Points Owners by 13% in 2016’s last two quarters.
He oversaw the
opening of a new Club Resort in Chiang Mai in October 2016 and has
enabled Anantara Vacation Club to partner with a number of
industry leaders in the banking, hospitality and aviation sectors
through his strategic and innovative initiatives.
