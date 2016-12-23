Worldhotels Appoints New CEO

Worldhotels has appointed Geoff Andrew, the organisation’s current Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Geoff succeeds Dirk Fuehrer, who has chosen to step down due to personal circumstances.

Geoff is an established and well respected veteran of the travel and hospitality industry with almost 30 years of experience under his belt. Prior to joining Worldhotels in 2014, Geoff spent seven years as the Managing Director of Worldhotels’ former sister company, Nexus, and also boasts senior management roles at both Corinthia Hotels International, and Summit Hotels and Resorts.

Dirk will leave Worldhotels by the end of 2016 and relocate with his family to Vienna, Austria. The 49-year-old will however, continue to serve the organisation in an external advisory role and boost the development efforts for Worldhotels’ growing portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Over the past two years, Geoff has successfully led and executed many of our strategic initiatives. We are delighted that someone of his calibre has accepted this position as CEO,” said Steve Rowley, Chairman of World Hotels AG. “While we respect and regret Dirk’s ultimate decision to leave we are very pleased that he has agreed to remain involved in the business.”

