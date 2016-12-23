Worldhotels Appoints New CEO

|
Worldhotels has appointed Geoff Andrew, the
organisation’s current Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive
Officer with immediate effect.
Geoff succeeds Dirk Fuehrer, who has
chosen to step down due to personal circumstances.
Geoff is an established and well respected veteran
of the travel and hospitality industry with almost 30 years of
experience under his belt. Prior to
joining Worldhotels in 2014, Geoff spent seven years as the Managing
Director of Worldhotels’ former sister company, Nexus, and also
boasts senior management roles at both Corinthia Hotels
International, and Summit Hotels and Resorts.
Dirk
will leave Worldhotels by the end of 2016 and relocate with his
family to Vienna, Austria. The 49-year-old will however, continue
to serve the organisation in an external advisory role and boost
the development efforts for Worldhotels’ growing portfolio in
Central and Eastern Europe.
“Over
the past two years, Geoff has successfully led and executed many
of our strategic initiatives. We are delighted that someone of his calibre has accepted this position as CEO,” said Steve Rowley,
Chairman of World Hotels AG. “While we respect and regret Dirk’s
ultimate decision to leave we are very pleased that he has agreed
to remain involved in the business.”
