Lufthansa Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350

|
The Lufthansa Group, Airbus’ largest airline
customer and operator, has taken delivery of its first A350 XWB.
The aircraft is the first of 25 A350-900s that Lufthansa has on
order.
Lufthansa will deploy their first A350s on long-haul routes
from Munich to Delhi and Munich to Boston.
Powered by Rolls-Royce engines, Lufthansa’s A350
XWB features a comfortable three-class cabin layout with 48
seats in Business, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 224 seats in
Economy.
The A350 XWB is equipped with Lufthansa’s latest cabin
products including new seats, an all-new inflight entertainment
experience and, for the first time, inflight connectivity,
offering new levels of comfort and convenience to Lufthansa’s
passengers in all classes.
To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 810 firm
orders for the A350 XWB from 43 customers worldwide.
See other recent
news regarding:
Lufthansa,
A350,
Airbus.