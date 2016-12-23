Lufthansa Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350

The Lufthansa Group, Airbus’ largest airline customer and operator, has taken delivery of its first A350 XWB.

The aircraft is the first of 25 A350-900s that Lufthansa has on order.

Lufthansa will deploy their first A350s on long-haul routes from Munich to Delhi and Munich to Boston.

Powered by Rolls-Royce engines, Lufthansa’s A350 XWB features a comfortable three-class cabin layout with 48 seats in Business, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 224 seats in Economy.

The A350 XWB is equipped with Lufthansa’s latest cabin products including new seats, an all-new inflight entertainment experience and, for the first time, inflight connectivity, offering new levels of comfort and convenience to Lufthansa’s passengers in all classes.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 810 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 43 customers worldwide.



