Iran Air Orders 100 Airbus Aircraft

Iran Air has signed a firm contract with Airbus
for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in
January 2016.
The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air
Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO,
covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft.
Deliveries will begin in early 2017.
“This is a landmark agreement not only
because it paves the way for Iran Air’s fleet renewal,” said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO. “Our overall accord
includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic
management so this agreement is also a significant first step in
the overall modernisation of Iran’s commercial aviation sector.”
The agreement is subject to US government Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC) export licences which were granted in
September and November 2016. These licenses are required for
products containing 10% or more US technology content.
The agreement follows the
implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action),
its associated rules and guidance and included new commercial
aircraft orders as well as a comprehensive civil aviation package
which includes pilot and maintenance training, supporting
the development of air navigation services (ATM), airport and
aircraft operations and regulatory harmonization.
“I am gratified that this new round of
cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer
with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal,”
said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air
Chairman and CEO. “Iran Air considers this agreement an important
step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation.
We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial
goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with
international cooperation and collaboration.”
