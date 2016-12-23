Hotels in Europe Report November 2016 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to November 2016 data compiled by STR, Hotels in Europe reported positive results in the three key performance metrics when reported in euro constant currency.

Compared with November 2015, hotels in Europe reported 4.2% growth in occupancy to 70.3%, an increase of 1.5% to EUR107.14 in ADR, and growth in RevPAR of 5.8% to EUR75.36.

Performance of featured countries for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

Italy recorded a 4.9% increase in occupancy to 64.1%, but a 7.3% decline in ADR to EUR108.11 pulled RevPAR down 2.7% to UR69.33. STR analysts note that the country’s ADR performance was brought down by a steep decline in Milan (-18.6%), its largest hotel market, which posted year-on-year performance decreases in comparison with the month that followed Expo Milano 2015. Smaller markets like Sicily, Veneto and Emilia Romagna each posted RevPAR increases for the month.

Netherlands posted 2.9% growth in occupancy to 70.2% and a 1.4% increase in ADR to EUR109.49. As a result, RevPAR rose 4.3% to EUR76.83. The absolute ADR level was the highest for a November in the country since 2008.

Spain posted increases in both occupancy (+1.0% to 70.8%) and ADR (+3.9% to EUR98.08), resulting in 4.9% growth in RevPAR to EUR69.44. The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a November in Spain since 2000.

Performance of featured markets for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

Berlin, Germany, posted record highs for the month of November across all key performance levels: occupancy (+4.7% to 81.1%), ADR (+1.5% to EUR93.42) and RevPAR (+6.3% to EUR75.76).

Dublin, Ireland, reported a 3.7% decline in occupancy to 78.3% but a 3.8% increase in ADR to EUR121.03. As a result, RevPAR was flat at EUR94.80. While this marked Dublin’s highest actual ADR for any November on record, demand declined 2.8% compared with November 2015.

London, United Kingdom, recorded its strongest month of 2016 in terms of growth with an 8.0% increase in RevPAR to GBP130.33. This was due to a 5.3% lift in occupancy to 85.9% and a 2.6% increase in ADR to GBP151.65.

