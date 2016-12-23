TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 23 December 2016
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Hotels in Europe Report November 2016 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to November 2016 data compiled by STR, Hotels in Europe reported positive results in the three key performance metrics when reported in euro constant currency.

Compared with November 2015, hotels in Europe reported 4.2% growth in occupancy to 70.3%, an increase of 1.5% to EUR107.14 in ADR, and growth in RevPAR of 5.8% to EUR75.36.

The Ritz London, one of the world's most famous luxury hotels.

Performance of featured countries for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

Italy recorded a 4.9% increase in occupancy to 64.1%, but a 7.3% decline in ADR to EUR108.11 pulled RevPAR down 2.7% to  UR69.33. STR analysts note that the country’s ADR performance was brought down by a steep decline in Milan (-18.6%), its largest hotel market, which posted year-on-year performance decreases in comparison with the month that followed Expo Milano 2015. Smaller markets like Sicily, Veneto and Emilia Romagna each posted RevPAR increases for the month.

Netherlands posted 2.9% growth in occupancy to 70.2% and a 1.4% increase in ADR to EUR109.49. As a result, RevPAR rose 4.3% to EUR76.83. The absolute ADR level was the highest for a November in the country since 2008.

Spain posted increases in both occupancy (+1.0% to 70.8%) and ADR (+3.9% to EUR98.08), resulting in 4.9% growth in RevPAR to EUR69.44. The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a November in Spain since 2000.

Performance of featured markets for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

Berlin, Germany, posted record highs for the month of November across all key performance levels: occupancy (+4.7% to 81.1%), ADR (+1.5% to EUR93.42) and RevPAR (+6.3% to EUR75.76).

Dublin, Ireland, reported a 3.7% decline in occupancy to 78.3% but a 3.8% increase in ADR to EUR121.03. As a result, RevPAR was flat at EUR94.80. While this marked Dublin’s highest actual ADR for any November on record, demand declined 2.8% compared with November 2015.

London, United Kingdom, recorded its strongest month of 2016 in terms of growth with an 8.0% increase in RevPAR to GBP130.33. This was due to a 5.3% lift in occupancy to 85.9% and a 2.6% increase in ADR to GBP151.65.

See other recent news regarding: STR, ADR, RevPAR.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com