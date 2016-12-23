Emirates SkyCargo Appoints Jimmy Yiu as Cargo Operations Manager - Hong Kong

|
Emirates SkyCargo has appointed Jimmy Yiu as
Cargo Operations Manager in Hong Kong.
Jimmy has over 20 years of experience in
the logistics industry where he oversaw operations and capacity
procurement for a number of global freight forwarders in Hong Kong
and China.
He also has extensive experience in
contractual partnerships with offline and online carriers with a
keen focus on innovative multi-modal solutions for key shippers.
Emirates SkyCargo has a fleet of over 250 wide bodied
aircraft, including 15 dedicated freighters, 13 Boeing 777-Fs and
two B747-400ERFs.
The carrier connects cargo customers in over 150
destinations across 83 countries in six continents through its hub
in Dubai.
Emirates SkyCargo operates 18 weekly freighters
in the Hong Kong market, making its Hong Kong operation the
largest in Asia.
In Hong Kong, the world’s biggest air freight
market, Emirates SkyCargo ranks among the top three International
cargo carriers in terms of annual tonnages uplifted.
