Emirates SkyCargo Appoints Jimmy Yiu as Cargo Operations Manager - Hong Kong

Emirates SkyCargo has appointed Jimmy Yiu as Cargo Operations Manager in Hong Kong.

Jimmy has over 20 years of experience in the logistics industry where he oversaw operations and capacity procurement for a number of global freight forwarders in Hong Kong and China.

He also has extensive experience in contractual partnerships with offline and online carriers with a keen focus on innovative multi-modal solutions for key shippers.

Emirates SkyCargo has a fleet of over 250 wide bodied aircraft, including 15 dedicated freighters, 13 Boeing 777-Fs and two B747-400ERFs.

The carrier connects cargo customers in over 150 destinations across 83 countries in six continents through its hub in Dubai.

Emirates SkyCargo operates 18 weekly freighters in the Hong Kong market, making its Hong Kong operation the largest in Asia.

In Hong Kong, the world’s biggest air freight market, Emirates SkyCargo ranks among the top three International cargo carriers in terms of annual tonnages uplifted.

