Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to Codeshare

Cathay Pacific and Air Canada have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Cathay Pacific and Air Canada customers will be able to book travel to their final destination on a single ticket with through-checked bags as well as enjoy reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits. Tickets will go on sale 12 January 2017 for travel beginning 19 January 2017. Air Canada will offer codeshare services to an additional eight cities in Southeast Asia on flights operated by Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon connecting with Air Canada's double daily service to Hong Kong from Toronto and Vancouver. Air Canada will place its code on Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights to Manila, Cebu, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Hanoi, Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai. Cathay Pacific customers will be able to book travel on Air Canada flights connecting with Cathay Pacific's up to three daily flights to Vancouver and up to two daily services to Toronto from Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific will place its code on Air Canada flights to all major cities across Canada including Winnipeg, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec, Halifax and St. Johns. When travelling on these services, members of Air Canada's loyalty program, Aeroplan, and Cathay Pacific's Asia Miles, will be eligible to earn and redeem miles on the above mentioned codeshare routes. "This agreement with Cathay Pacific will offer Air Canada customers more travel options and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits when travelling to many important destinations in Southeast Asia," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada. "It is a strategic cooperation of mutual benefit and underscores our commitment to offer our customers the very highest quality and service connecting Canada and the world. We look forward to introducing Air Canada codeshare service on Cathay Pacific's flights and welcoming Cathay Pacific's customers on our flights beginning in the New Year." Cathay Pacific currently operates double daily flights to Vancouver from Hong Kong using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 28 March 2017, the airline's Vancouver schedule will be enhanced by the addition of three extra weekly services, which will be operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, bringing the total number of flights to the Canadian city to 17 per week. Cathay Pacific also operates 10 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Toronto. Air Canada operates daily non-stop flights year-round from both Toronto and Vancouver to Hong Kong. Flights from Toronto are operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft and flights from Vancouver with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Ivan Chu said, "Our new codeshare agreement with Air Canada significantly broadens the Canadian network and connectivity for our customers, increasing our reach and expanding choices. Canada is a key destination for Cathay Pacific – the launch of our non-stop service to Vancouver in 1983 marked our very first route to North America – and we look forward to working together with Air Canada and welcoming guests from the airline onto our flights soon."

