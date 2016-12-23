Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to Codeshare

|
Cathay Pacific and Air Canada have signed a
strategic cooperation agreement.
Cathay Pacific and Air Canada customers will be
able to book travel to their final destination on a single ticket
with through-checked bags as well as enjoy reciprocal mileage
accrual and redemption benefits.
Tickets will go on sale 12 January
2017 for travel beginning 19 January 2017.
Air Canada
will offer codeshare services to an additional eight cities in
Southeast Asia on flights operated by Cathay Pacific and Cathay
Dragon connecting with Air Canada's double daily service to Hong
Kong from Toronto and Vancouver.
Air Canada will place its code on
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights to Manila, Cebu, Kuala
Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Hanoi, Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
Cathay Pacific customers will be able to book travel on
Air Canada flights connecting with Cathay Pacific's up to three
daily flights to Vancouver and up to two daily services to Toronto
from Hong Kong.
Cathay Pacific will place its code on Air Canada
flights to all major cities across Canada including Winnipeg,
Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Ottawa,
Montreal, Quebec, Halifax and St. Johns.
When travelling
on these services, members of Air Canada's loyalty program,
Aeroplan, and Cathay Pacific's Asia Miles, will be eligible to earn and redeem miles on
the above mentioned codeshare routes.
"This agreement with
Cathay Pacific will offer Air Canada customers more travel options
and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits when
travelling to many important destinations in Southeast Asia," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air
Canada. "It is a strategic cooperation of mutual benefit and
underscores our commitment to offer our customers the very highest
quality and service connecting Canada and the world. We look
forward to introducing Air Canada codeshare service on Cathay
Pacific's flights and welcoming Cathay Pacific's customers on our
flights beginning in the New Year."
Cathay Pacific currently operates
double daily flights to Vancouver from Hong Kong using Boeing
777-300ER aircraft. From 28 March 2017, the airline's Vancouver
schedule will be enhanced by the addition of three extra weekly
services, which will be operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft,
bringing the total number of flights to the Canadian city to 17
per week. Cathay Pacific also operates 10 weekly flights between
Hong Kong and Toronto.
Air Canada operates daily non-stop
flights year-round from both Toronto and Vancouver to Hong Kong.
Flights from Toronto are operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft
and flights from Vancouver with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Cathay Pacific Chief
Executive Ivan Chu said, "Our new codeshare agreement with Air
Canada significantly broadens the Canadian network and
connectivity for our customers, increasing our reach and expanding
choices. Canada is a key destination for Cathay Pacific – the
launch of our non-stop service to Vancouver in 1983 marked our
very first route to North America – and we look forward to working
together with Air Canada and welcoming guests from the airline
onto our flights soon."
