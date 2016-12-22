STR Acquires Hotel Data and Intelligence Specialist - AM:PM

STR, a data benchmarking and analytics specialist, has acquired AM:PM, a hotel data and intelligence specialist.

Founded in Aberfeldy, Scotland, in 2011, AM:PM’s dynamic suite of products covers United Kingdom and Ireland hotel supply and pipeline trends as well as sector development news.

AM:PM co-founders, Alan and Morag Gordon, said in a statement, “For years, our clients have been asking us to expand our services outside the U.K. and Ireland. We are delighted that we will now be able to do this with STR, and at the same time, enable our clients to benefit from STR’s extensive historical and forecast revenue and profitability data,”

Through the acquisition, STR will be looking to enhance its hotel data and analytics platform with AM:PM’s market intelligence and interactive online database and mapping tool.

“Alan and Morag Gordon have created a real-time, online hotel supply and research tool that enables informed and efficient decision-making for the hotel industry,” said Robin Rossmann, STR’s international managing director. “We look forward to launching this tool in new markets and enhancing it with our unrivalled market performance data.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

