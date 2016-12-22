STR Acquires Hotel Data and Intelligence Specialist - AM:PM

|
STR, a data benchmarking and analytics
specialist, has acquired AM:PM, a hotel data and intelligence
specialist.
Founded in Aberfeldy, Scotland, in 2011, AM:PM’s
dynamic suite of products covers United Kingdom and Ireland hotel
supply and pipeline trends as well as sector development news.
AM:PM co-founders, Alan and Morag Gordon, said
in a statement, “For years, our clients have been asking us to
expand our services outside the U.K. and Ireland. We are delighted
that we will now be able to do this with STR, and at the same
time, enable our clients to benefit from STR’s extensive
historical and forecast revenue and profitability data,”
Through the acquisition, STR will be looking to enhance its
hotel data and analytics platform with AM:PM’s
market intelligence and interactive online database and mapping
tool.
“Alan and Morag Gordon have created a real-time,
online hotel supply and research tool that enables informed and
efficient decision-making for the hotel industry,” said Robin
Rossmann, STR’s international managing director. “We look forward
to launching this tool in new markets and enhancing it with our
unrivalled market performance data.”
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
