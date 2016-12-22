Qatar Airways Upgrades First and Business Class Amenity Kits

Qatar Airways has partnered with BRICS in an exclusive three-year deal to provide premium travellers with the finest keepsake amenity kits.

BRICS, the Italian maker of stylish travel bags, has created a bespoke premium amenity bag inspired by their world-famous Bellagio series.

The First Class amenity kit will come in four colours: black, grey, burgundy and white, with full grain leather inserts paired with a high-tech shell designed with contrasting stitching accents, with Tuscan leather trim.

The BRICS Business Class amenity kit is inspired by the Sintesis line of trolley bags, is an asymmetrical shape, also in four colours: black, grey, burgundy and white, featuring lightweight materials that provide functionality with style.

The amenity kits also exclusively feature products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company, including lip balm, hydrating facial mist and City Cream anti-ageing moisturiser in Business Class, with the added Night recovery cream for First Class kits.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said, “We choose to partner with these brands because they represent quality, with a true understanding of how their products elevate the experience for every customer. We choose to work with the best in order to complement the personalised on-board service our passengers should expect on every Qatar Airways flight.”

