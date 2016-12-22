Qatar Airways Upgrades First and Business Class Amenity Kits

|
Qatar Airways has partnered with BRICS in an
exclusive three-year deal to provide premium travellers with the
finest keepsake amenity kits.
BRICS, the Italian maker of stylish travel bags, has created a
bespoke premium amenity bag inspired by their world-famous
Bellagio series.
The First Class amenity kit will come in four
colours: black, grey, burgundy and white, with full grain leather
inserts paired with a high-tech shell designed with contrasting
stitching accents, with Tuscan leather trim.
The BRICS Business Class amenity kit is inspired
by the Sintesis line of trolley bags, is an asymmetrical shape,
also in four colours: black, grey, burgundy and white, featuring
lightweight materials that provide functionality with
style.
The amenity kits also
exclusively feature products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano
Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company, including
lip balm, hydrating facial mist and City Cream anti-ageing
moisturiser in Business Class, with the added Night recovery cream
for First Class kits.
Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Customer
Experience, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said, “We choose to partner with
these brands because they represent quality, with a true
understanding of how their products elevate the experience for
every customer. We choose to work with the best in order to
complement the personalised on-board service our passengers should
expect on every Qatar Airways flight.”
