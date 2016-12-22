Oakwood Opens Serviced Apartments in Ho Chi Minh and Jakarta

Oakwood has expanded its portfolio of serviced apartments in Asia Pacific with the opening of the Oakwood Apartments Ho Chi Minh City as well as the Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta.

“We have had an exciting year in our pursuit of multilateral growth and this velocity carried on to the end of the year, concluding it with a bang,” said Dean Schreiber, managing director of Oakwood Asia Pacific Ltd. “By the end of the year, we would have seen our portfolio grow by 36%, expanded our footprint into four new markets, strengthened our presence in our key markets, and expanded the Oakwood offering to cater to more varied lifestyles.”

The 68-key Oakwood Apartments Ho Chi Minh City, Oakwood’s first property in Vietnam, is located in District 3 within close proximity to the bustle of District 1 with the neighborhood dotted with shops, museums, local coffee shops and eateries.

The 80-unit Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta is located within easy reach of Sudirman Central Business District. Part of the Duta Anggada Group’s mixed use development project, residential and retail blocks are adjacent to the property with the likes of a sizable supermarket and a range of food & beverage outlets easily accessible to guests.

