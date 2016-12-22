Inmarsat and ESA Complete First Test Flights for Iris Precursor

|
Inmarsat has completed the first flight trials
for Iris Precursor, a ground-breaking project to enhance and
modernise air traffic management over European airspace.
Iris Precursor focuses on the development and
deployment of secure satellite-based data link communications to
significantly optimise European airspace capacity, leading to
overall reductions in flight times, fuel burn and CO2 emissions.
Iris Precursor aims to complement existing terrestrial data link
communications (VDL2), which are expected to reach capacity in the
near future.
Inmarsat is conducting the Iris Precursor
programme with a consortium of leading companies from across the
air traffic management, air transport, aeronautics and satcom
industries, under the European Space Agency (ESA) umbrella.
The programme, which is supported by ESA’s programme of Advanced
Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), will deliver
services via Inmarsat’s secure next-generation
SwiftBroadband-Safety platform.
Four test flights were
conducted from Amsterdam under an initial phase to validate the
use of satellite-based data link for secure communications and
surveillance applications, and compare the capabilities to
existing terrestrial data link communications.
The test flights were operated on aircraft
from the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) using a prototype of
the Iris terminal developed by Honeywell and connected to
Inmarsat’s next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety service through
Inmarsat’s aviation partner, SITA.
Each of the flights travelled in different routes, covering all
directions to ensure connectivity was maintained as the aircraft crossed satellite beams.
The end-to-end connection between the
aircraft and SITA’s Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC) test ground system was tested extensively and allowed air
traffic control messages to be exchanged using Aeronautical Telecommunications Network and Security gateways.
While
the Iris Precursor programme will initially focus on continental
Europe, it will also benefit air traffic management in other
regions around the world in the longer term.
“Efficiency improvements are
fundamental to aviation modernisation programs in Europe. As air
traffic volume continues to increase, the digitisation of the
cockpit is one of the ways to alleviate current congestion on
traditional radio frequencies and optimise European airspace, one
of the busiest in the world. Using the power and security of
satellite connectivity through Iris clearly changes the game in
comparison to the ground technology in use today,” said Captain
Mary McMillan, Inmarsat’s Vice President of Aviation Safety and
Operational Services. “The
successful completion of these flight trials brings Iris Precursor
an important step closer to initial operational capability, which
is currently targeted for 2019. It demonstrates that the use of
satellite technology for dense continental airspace is not only a long-term solution, but also a reliable system in the short-term
to solve air traffic management issues today.”
The
flight trials complement a separate test flight that Airbus
conducted with Inmarsat and other partners in March this year, as
part of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) programme,
which successfully performed initial 4-dimensional/4D flight path
control and CPDLC exchanges between aircraft and air traffic
control.
Inmarsat is now working toward a second phase of
flight trials for Iris at the end of next year. At this point,
Iris technology will be considered fully validated. The next
phases of the programme include pre-operational validation by
flying Iris technology on commercial flights in a real air traffic
management environment. The Iris Initial Operational Capability
will go live as early as 2019, complementing terrestrial systems
and bringing enhanced security, safety and efficiency.
Magali
Vaissiere, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated
Applications at ESA, said: “ESA’s Iris programme is forging ahead
as part of Europe's long-term goal to modernise air traffic
control. A stepped approach and good collaboration between public
and private partners is bringing excellent results.”
